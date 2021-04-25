AYERSVILLE - Two close team races led to Columbus Grove and Liberty Center coming away with team titles at the 43rd Diller Invitational Saturday at Ayersville.
In the boys race, Columbus Grove edged Minster 140.3-128.3 for the title. The Bulldogs were led by Jon Banal, who won the 110 and 300 hurdles events to be one of two boys double winners.
The other double winner was Bryan's Joshuah Taylor, who took the 1600 and 3200.
Liberty Center tallied 124 points to edge out Minster by 13 points to win the girls team title. Individually, the Tigers picked up wins from Kennedy Roell (100) and Hope Oelkrug (1600).
Patrick Henry's Trista Fintel was a double winner, taking the shot put and discus.
At the Hicksville Invitational, Fairview was able to sweep the team titles.
The Apache girls won over Antwerp, 118.6-108. Samantha Rohrs was a double winner for Fairview, taking the 1600 and 3200.
She was one of three double winners. Antwerp's Leslie Pollock won the shot put and discus and Montpelier's Chelsea McCord won the 100 and 300 hurdles.
The Fairview boys team won over Lakewood Park, 118.6-97. Ethan Underwood was a double winner for the Apaches, taking the 1600 and 3200.
Diller Invitational
Boys
Team Scores
Columbus Grove 140.3, Minster 128.3, Archbold 65, Bryan 60, Tinora 59.3, Liberty Center 54, Wayne Trace 37, Bluffton 33, Holgate 19, Continental 16, Patrick Henry 13, Ayersville 12, Ottoville 11, Delta 8, Paulding 7.
Running Events
3200 relay - Columbus Grove (Closson, Koch, Morman, Stechschulte), 8:17.33; Minster; Tinora; Bluffton. 110 hurdles - Jon Banal (CG), 15.82; Long (LC), Parrish (WT), Flory (T). 100 - Bryan Falk (M), 11.72; Edwards (T), Kepler (Bryan), Smith (CG). 800 relay - Archbold (Al. Roth, Taylor, Au. Roth, Theobald), 1:33.32; Minster; Columbus Grove; Bryan. 1600 - Joshuah Taylor (Bryan), 4:28.40; Albers (M), Elieff (LC), Hartman (H). 400 relay - Columbus Grove (Banal, Halker, Schroeder, Clement), 45.48; Minster; Archbold; Patrick Henry. 400 - Bryan Falk (M), 51.47; Shaw (Bryan), Hoelscher (M), Treece (WT). 300 hurdles - Jon Banal (CG), 41.7; Bogart (Bluffton), Slonkosky (M), Reynolds (CG). 800 - Carson Closson (CG), 2:01.0; Albers (M), Durfey (T), Manz (WT). 200 - Owen Potvin (Bryan), 23.01; Theobald (Archbold), Falk (M), Treece (WT). 3200 - Joshuah Taylor (Bryan), 9:43.9; Cramer (T), Hartman (H), Koch (CG). 1600 relay - Archbold (Behnfeldt, Taylor, Au. Roth, Theobald), 3:30.65; Minster; Wayne Trace; Tinora.
Field Events
Pole vault - Brecken Garretson (LC), 12-6; Clement (CG), Heid (M), Long (LC). Shot put - Isaac Gibbs (C), 49-8.5; Shafer (CG), Frimel (M), Cullen-Lemley (Archbold). Long jump - Bryan Falk (M), 20-3.5; Schroeder (CG), Miler (Ayersville), Cogswell (Bryan). Discus - Lawson Maag (CG), 155-1; Koch (CG), VonDeylen (Archbold), Mansfield (C). High jump - Zeke Halker (CG), 6-0; Manns (O), Behnfeldt (Archbold), Chapa (LC).
Girls
Team Scores
Liberty Center 124, Minster 113, Tinora 82, Archbold 59, Wayne Trace 57, Patrick Henry 46, Columbus Grove 33, Ayersville 30, Bryan 27, Holgate 20, Paulding 15, Continental 13, Stryker 13, Pettisville 11, Bluffton 9, Ottoville 4, Emmanuel Christian 3, Delta 3.
Running Events
3200 relay - Minster (Hemmelgarn, Boate, Roth, Cedarleaf), 9:46.51; Liberty Center; Wayne Trace; Patrick Henry. 100 hurdles - Jenna Heuker (M), 16.7; Niemeyer (M), Long (LC), Wachtman (T). 100 - Kenedy Roell (LC), 13.14; Scott (T), Fortman (CG), Woolace (S). 800 relay - Liberty Center (K. Mohler, E. Mohler, H. Mohler, Roell), 1:48.61; Ayersville; Archbold; Tinora. 1600 - Hope Oelkrug (LC), 5:17.16; Boate (M), Pohl (M), Downing (CG). 400 relay - Tinora (Gray, Meyer, Chafins, Scott), 52.1; Liberty Center; Minster; Ayersville. 400 - Sydnee Sinn (WT), 59.82; Mohler (LC), Stoller (WT), Mueller (T). 300 hurdles - Jenna Heuker (M), 48.19; Cordic (Bryan), Long (LC), Merillat (Archbold). 800 - Kylie Sauder (Archbold), 2:23.06; Roth (M), Hemmelgarn (M), Miller (LC). 200 - Teryn Bour (Ayersville), 26.97; Roell (LC), Stoller (WT), Armey (LC). 3200 - Elisabeth Willett (H), 11:41.42; Sattler (T), Miller (LC), Cedarleaf (M). 1600 relay - Wayne Trace (Stoller, Bahena, Shepherd, Sinn), 4:12.6; Minster; Liberty Center; Archbold.
Field Events
Pole vault - Claire Schweller (Paulding), 10-0; Collier (C), Taber (Bluffton), Long (LC). Shot put - Trista Fintel (PH), 41-2.25; Gensler (Archbold), Prenger (M), Alspaugh (Bryan). Long jump - Lexi Wachtman (T), 16-3.5; Meyer (T), Fireovid (Bryan), Wheeler (B). Discus - Trista Fintel (PH), 132-2; Gensler (Archbold), Anderson (CG), Prenger (M). High jump - Isabel Ferguson (T), 5-2; Rupp (Archbold), Shepherd (WT), Lamm (M).
Hicksville Invitational
Boys
Team Scores
Fairview 118.66, Lakewood Park 97, Evergreen 95, Edgerton 89, Hicksville 84, Edon 68, Montpelier 39, Canterbury 30, Antwerp 23, Hilltop 19.3.
Running Events
100 - Zach Collins (LP), 11.35; Roth (Edgerton), Wertman (H), Lumbrezer (Evergreen). 200 - Zach Collins (LP), 23.04; Roth (Edgerton), White (LP), Hastings (F). 400 - Colton White (LP), 51.65; Hastings (F), Burke (Edgerton), Lumbrezer (Evergreen). 800 - Jared Swan (Edgerton), 2:10.51; Rabe (F), Smith (Evergreen), Nassour (C). 1600 - Ethan Underwood (F), 4:56.32; Swan (Edgerton), Mendoza (H), Tipping (Evergreen). 3200 - Ethan Underwood (F), 11:10.0; Tipping (Evergreen), Walda (C), Kruse (LP). 110 hurdles - Destin McCartney (Edon), 16.74; Blue (Edgerton), Aguirre (M), Pennington (Evergreen). 300 hurdles - Craig Blue (Edgerton), 42.23; McCartney (Edon), Smith (F), Hernandez (Evergreen). 400 relay - Edon (Whitney, Gallehue, McCartney, Eicher), 46.25; Fairview; Hicksville; Montpelier. 800 relay - Edgerton (Blue, Swan, Burke, Roth), 1:35.07; Lakewood Park; Fairview; Canterbury. 1600 relay - Edgerton (Blue, Roth, Swan, Burke), 3:37.88; Fairview; Canterbury; Edon. 3200 relay - Fairview (Rabe, Underwood, Snyder, Hastings), 9:01.48; Lakewood Park; Hicksville; Canterbury.
Field Events
High jump - Zach Collins (LP), 6-0; Bergman (H), Smith (F), Miller (LP). Pole vault - Will Dumas (Evergreen), 10-6; Ridgeway (H), McMichael (A), Goebel (Edgerton). Long jump - Zach Collins (LP), 20-11.5; Beltz (H), Kern (F), Eicher (Edon). Shot put - Sam Worline (Evergreen), 41-2.5; Railing (H), Gallehue (Edon), Creamer (H). Discus - Noah Volz (F), 128-3.5; Worline (Evergreen), Railing (H), Hulbert (Edon).
Girls
Team Scores
Fairview 118.6, Antwerp 108, Evergreen 102.3, Montpelier 83.5, Hicksville 66, Lakewood Park 59, Edgerton 57, Edon 38, Canterbury 13.5, Hilltop 2.
Running Events
100 - Andrea VanWert (Evergreen), 13.28; Recker (A), Hartz (LP), Huntinzer (Evergreen). 200 - Kesed Picazo (LP), 28.42; Smith (F), Copsey (A), Huntinzer (Evergreen). 400 - Sam Hartz (LP), 1:04.24; Bexten (M), Smith (F), Smith (Edgerton). 800 - Brooke Sintobin (Evergreen), 2:40.70; Kellogg (Edgerton), Rohrs (F), Macsey (F). 1600 - Samantha Rohrs (F), 5:52.77; Metz (H), Hug (Edgerton), Vermillion (Edgerton). 3200 - Samantha Rohrs (F), 13:05.06; Hug (Edgerton), Metz (H), Vermillion (Edgerton). 100 hurdles - Chelsea McCord (M), 17.59; Dulle (Edon), Baird (H), Richmire (M). 300 hurdles - Chelsea McCord (M), 50.94; Baird (H), Dulle (Edon), Singer (F). 400 relay - Evergreen (Sintobin, Hoffman, Huntinzer, VanWert), 53.47; Antwerp; Lakewood Park; Montpelier. 800 relay - Antwerp (Altimus, Recker, Meyer, Copsey), 1:58.35; Fairview; Montpelier; Evergreen. 1600 relay - Montpelier (Bexten, McCord, Crisenbery, Richmire), 4:32.39; Evergreen; Lakewood Park; Edgerton. 3200 relay - Fairview (Bates, Rohrs, Macsey, Krill), 11:16.77; Hicksville; Canterbury; Antwerp.
Field Events
High jump - Mckenzie Mitchey (Evergreen), 4-6; Foster (Evergreen), Arend (F), Smith (F). Pole vault - Kiera Reyes (A), 8-6; Spackman (Edon), McGuire (F), Sliter (F). Long jump - Brianna Sintobin (Evergreen), 14-8.25; Altimus (A), Gates (F), Miller (LP). Shot put - Leslie Pollock (A), 32-11.5; Lumbrezer (Evergreen), Neidhardt (H), Brewer (A). Discus - Leslie Pollock (A), 119-8; Lumbrezer (Evergreen), Bard (M), Gessner (F).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.