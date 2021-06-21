Two area girls who will become teammates and two athletes from the NWOAL highlight the area’s winners in track and field awards from the Crescent-News this spring.
Ayersville’s Nikki Fishpaw and Patrick Henry’s Trista Fintel, who will both continue their careers at FIndlay, are the female winners for Runner and Field Events athlete of the year, respectively.
Fishpaw excelled in sprinting both individually and on relay teams this spring.
“I’m proud to be her coach, and couldn’t be happier for her to earn this award,” said Ayersville track coach Scott Wichman. “It’s quite an honor when one considers all of the outstanding female track athletes in our area.”
Fishpaw had a hand in winning three GMC titles. She took the 100 (12.44) and 200 (26.38) and ran a leg in the league-champion 800 relay (1:48.09). She was also second in the 400 relay (50.91).
Fishpaw continued to run well at the district, winning the 100 (12.55) and 200 (26.68). She also continued to excel in the relays, helping the Pilots capture the 400 relay (50.18) and 800 relay (1:47.35).
The results helped Ayersville to a third-place finish at the district.
Against tougher competition in the regional, Fishpaw added a second-place in the 100 (13.05) and a third in the 200 (26.62) to advance to the state meet.
She did help the 800 relay win a regional (1:45.18) and also advanced with a 400 relay that took second (50.79).
Fishpaw ran through injuries at the end of the season, which caught up to her at the state meet. Fishpaw still reached the podium three times, being a part of the state runner-up 800 relay team (1:44.46), fourth in the 100 (12.38) and seventh in the 200 (26.31).
“Nikki had a great season, despite battling injuries to the very end,” admitted Wichman. “She was in quite a bit of pain at the state meet but fought through it to finish as one of the top sprinters, and she did it with a smile on her face. That says a lot about who she is.”
The female field event athlete of the year also had a great run this season. After winning most of the regular season events, Patrick Henry’s Trista Fintel put together a run to reach the state meet.
Competing in the throwing events, Fintel broke records the first two weeks of the postseason. She set a new mark in the NWOAL in the shot put (43-2) while also winning the discus (130-6). She did the same at the district, upping the shot put mark to 46-7.5 for a district record, while also winning the discus in 142-7.
“To be as good as Trista was the past few years hasn’t been easy,” said Patrick Henry track coach Jason Gubernath. “A lot of time and juggling of schedules had to take place. She was a three-sport athlete at Patrick Henry and to reach the levels that she did in track had to find time in the offseason between volleyball and basketball practices, her school work, and to continue to improve her skills.”
Fintel continued to find her way to the top of the leaderboard at the regional. Although coming up shorter than her throw in the shot put, Fintel did win the regional with a throw of 44-5.75. Her discus throw of 122-6 put her second, which put her state-bound in two events.
At the Division III state meet, Fintel came up inches short of a state title. Her throw of 40-9.5 was second by three inches from the top spot in the shot put and she went 131-9 in the discus for third.
As good as an athlete FIntel is, Gubernath will miss her leadership just as much as she transitions to college track.
“Trista was much more than just a thrower for our team as well, she was a leader,” stated the PH coach. “A leader by example, working hard, speaking up, and staying around to cheer on her teammates. She has definitely left her mark on the Patrick Henry track and field teams and area throwing. She has been a great representative for PH and will be greatly missed.”
A pair of juniors from the NWOAL took the boys awards as Bryan’s Joshuah Taylor was selected as the Runner of the Year while Wauseon’s Jonas Tester was picked as the Field Event Athlete of the Year.
Taylor ran into some tough competition late in the year, but his work propelled him to the top spot on the C-N list of boys runners this season.
“It’s a well deserved award for Josh after a strong year in both cross country and track,” said Bryan track coach Ken Ciolek. “Josh was a constant all year and a large part of our team’s success with a second place finish in the NWOAL by half a point, a third place finish in the district, and a second place regional finish.”
Taylor was a two-time NWOAL winner, taking the 800 (2:01.90) and 1600 (4:25.57). He took second in the 3200 (9:54.84). Although his time at the district in the 1600 was two seconds slower, his winning time of 4:27.66 set a new record. He also won the 3200 with a time of 9:47.41. Taylor added a relay team to his district workload, helping the Bears take third in the 3200 relay in 8:34.32.
At the regional, Taylor reached state in two events by taking third in the 3200 (9:51.84) and fourth in the 1600 (4:31.99). He parlayed that into two podium finishes at the Division II state meet, taking sixth in the 3200 (9:42.23) and eighth in the 1600 (4:24.09).
“Josh’s numerous meet records, and championship records along with his two all-State podium finishes speaks volumes of his dedication and work-ethic,” said Ciolek. “To couple with this, Josh also excelled in the classroom garnering Academic all-Ohio as well. We are extremely proud of him, and excited for a great senior year ahead of him.”
After close deliberation, Wauseon’s Tester was selected as the top boy in field events. On top of his running, where he placed in three events at the NWOAL meet and district, Tester advanced to the Division II state meet in the long jump, where he placed ninth.
“Jonas had a really phenomenal year,” said Wauseon track coach Joe Allen. “It started early when he broke the school record by jumping 22 feet at the Bowlign Green Invite and carried all the way into the state meet. I felt like even when Jonas did not perform to his best that he had the ability to take those moments and turn them into learning experiences. Jonas is a true competitor and gives his all to long jumping. We are excited that he is just a junior and that we get to work with him again next year. We are also excited that we try to achieve some of the goals that he may not have gotten this year.”
