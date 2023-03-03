GENEVA — The Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches D2/3 Indoor State Meet saw a group of local performers put together solid efforts at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva on Friday afternoon.
Ottawa-Glandorf standout runner Alexa Fortman repeated as 800 meter state champion, breaking her own state record with a scorching time of 2:11.15 to finish 1:10 ahead of Wayne Trace senior and Michigan State commit Sydnee Sinn’s personal-best time of 2:12.25. Fortman also anchored relay teams for O-G in the 1600 relay that finished third and 800 relay that finished 17th.
Wayne Trace’s Kiara Bahena was 16th in the 1600 while Holgate’s Elisabeth Willett was 22nd in the 3200. Patrick Henry’s 3200 relay team of Mia Amador, Lexi Holloway, Emily Gillson and Megan Meyer was 23rd.
In the boys meet, Tinora’s Jaxen Durfey was 0.62 seconds away from a state title with a personal-record 4:18.22 in the 1600 to finish second overall while also finishing 17th in the 800 for the Rams. The Tinora quartet of Dustin Haas, Graham Askins, Joey Guisinger, Cole Sweinhagen tallied a top-10 finish with a ninth-place showing in the 800 relay. Edgerton’s Carter Herman finished eighth in the 60 hurdles in 8.64 while Bryan’s Xander Fackler finished 14th in the 3200.
Drew Fersch of Kalida was 18th overall in the triple jump while the Wildcats were 20th in the 3200 relay. Sam Worline rounded out the overall area contingent with a 22nd-place showing in the weight throw.
