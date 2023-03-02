Area track standouts will get the chance to compete on the state stage ahead of the outdoor season when the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches hosts the 2023 Indoor State Championships at SPIRE Institute in Geneva on Friday.
Area track standouts will get the chance to compete on the state stage ahead of the outdoor season when the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches hosts the 2023 Indoor State Championships at SPIRE Institute in Geneva on Friday.
The D2/3 meet will begin at noon Friday with field events competing while running events will begin at 2 p.m. at the facility west of Cleveland.
In the boys meet, Tinora’s Jaxen Durfey will run in both the 800 and 1600 meter runs while Napoleon’s Landin Wiechers (400 meters), Bryan’s Xander Fackler (3200 meters) and Edgerton’s Carter Herman (60 hurdles) will also run individually. Kalida’s Drew Fersch will compete in the triple jump while Evergreen’s Sam Worline is a qualifier in the weight throw.
Tinora’s grouping of Dustin Haas, Graham Askins, Joey Guisinger and Cole Sweinhagen will team up in the 800 relay while Kalida’s Collin Heitmeyer, Heath Miller, Dawson Schultz and Garrett Decker will make up a 3200 relay quartet.
The girls meet will see 2022 400 meter state champion Sydnee Sinn represent Wayne Trace in the 800 meters, boasting the top seed time in the event with a 2:12.39. Teammate Kiara Bahena will run the 1600 for the Raiders after qualifying for state last year in the 800.
After finishing 16th at state in the event, Holgate senior Elisabeth Willett will run the 3200 in Geneva Friday while the Patrick Henry grouping of Mia Amador, Emily Gillson, Lexi Holloway and Megan Meyer will run in the 3200 relay. Holloway and Meyer were members of the 3200 relay team that finished eighth in the state last spring.
Ottawa-Glandorf’s Alexa Fortman will be busy Friday as well, running the 800 indoors after winning the state title in record time in the spring. Fortman will also anchor the 800 and 1600 relays for the Titans, with Laney Hedrick and Corinne Closson also running both events. Clara Beach will round out the 800 relay while Madelyn Hovest will join the 1600 relay.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.