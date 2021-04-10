OWENSBORO, Ky. — The Defiance College track & field teams traveled to Owensboro, Ky. on Friday to compete in the Blue & Gold Twilight meet hosted by Brescia University. The men’s team placed fourth out of five teams while the women placed fifth out of six teams.
Defiance sprinter Robert Marshall placed first in both the 100 and 200 meters. Marshall’s 100 meters time of 10.81 is the seventh-fastest in team history and a personal best. His time in the 100 is the fastest in the HCAC this season. His 200-meter time is also the fastest so far among HCAC runners.
He also contributed to the Defiance 4x400 relay team’s second-place finish. The team also consisted of Tawon Cannon, John Reese, and Joshua Gaffney (Napoleon).
Connor Bujalski (Defiance) also had a new personal best in the 100, placing sixth with a time of 11.81.
Throwers Tyrel Goings (Defiance) and Kaleb Tyree placed second and fourth in the shot put. Goings recorded a new personal best throw of 12.30m.
Shi’nique Lawrence led the women’s team with a fourth-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles (18.59), a fifth-place finish in the 100 meters (13.28), and a seventh-place finish in the high jump (1.37m). Her time in the 100-meters is currently the second-fastest in the HCAC this season.
Up next for both teams is the Tiffin University Outdoor Invitational on Saturday, April 17.
