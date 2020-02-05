For the second time this season, Defiance College’s Madi Bowman was named the Heartland Collegiate Athlete Conference Athlete of the Week for women’s indoor track and field.

Bowman was propelled to the top of the voting by a record-setting weekend once again. The senior achieved a weight throw mark of 16.85 meters on Saturday at the Joe Banks Invitational on the campus of Ohio Northern. The distance broke the school record of 16.34 meters, which Bowman set in January.

Bowman also posted a strong day in the shot put. With a toss of 10.79 meters, she reached the finals and finished the event with an eighth place finish.

The Eaton native’s weight throw leads the 2020 charts in the HCAC by over two meters while also making impacts on the national stage. Bowman’s toss currently leads the Great Lakes Region while landing 15th in the NCAA Division III standings.

Defiance track and field will return to action Friday as they travel to Cedarville University for the Cedarville Collegiate Invitational. Competition is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

Load comments