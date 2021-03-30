With no 2020 season to springboard off, the Defiance track teams will bring optimism and an unproven roster to the 2021 campaign.
Entering his fourth season as both boys and girls head coach for the DHS track teams, Steve Wahl expressed an eagerness to get back into the swing of things this spring.
“We are really excited about the 2021 season,” said the DHS mentor, entering his 24th year as girls coach as well.
On the girls side, the last time the Lady Bulldogs took to the track, they took home titles, finishing as Western Buckeye League champions in 2019 with high hopes on repeating in 2020. With last season cancelled and the graduation of some decorated runners, the disappointment has been replaced with optimism and youthful excitement.
The Bulldogs graduate three-time state qualifier Shay Soukup (UNC-Greensboro) and standout distance runner Abby Horvath (Purdue Fort Wayne) along with sprinter/jumper Janelle Bryant (Tiffin University volleyball).
“I was very disappointed for Shay when last season was cancelled, she lost out on the opportunity to advance to the state meet for the fourth straight year, which is something very few track athletes get to do,” explained Wahl.
Veterans aside, 13 letterwinners do return to don Blue and White again, including three veteran throwers in seniors Aubrey Bujalski, Jessica Rodriguez and Joanna Schlatter.
“I think our greatest strength this season will be our throwers,” said Wahl. “Jo Schlatter, Aubrey Bujalski, Jessica Rodriguez and Octavia Rohlf (junior) all return and they’re getting better each time they get in the circle. Hopefully we can keep that going.”
Middle and long-distance will also be leaned on for some points this season, with Wahl citing sophomore Mira Horvath, junior Emily Wahl and freshman Layla Briseno as a reason the Bulldogs will hold their own from the 400 and longer. Junior Kaitlyn Parrish will also be a name to watch in the 100 and 200.
Other returning letterwinners include: senior Kendall Wade (sprints), juniors Trinity Bibler (sprints/long jump), Kameron Burkhart (distance), Aleigha Coffman (throws) and sophomores Bella Walz (hurdles) and Anivea Wilder (sprints/hurdles).
Along with Briseno, freshmen Joslyn Renn and Gabby Rittenour will be potential point-getters in sprints and distance, respectively.
Wahl’s main concern on the girls side is roster size.
“Our major weakness for this season is simply numbers, we have a smaller team compared to years past so we really don’t have a whole lot of room for error,” said the DHS head coach. “We need to stay healthy and some young and new kids need to mature quickly.
“We are really excited about the season,” added Wahl. “We’re the defending WBL champions from 2019, we had a pretty good showing at districts and advanced a number of people to regionals. Hopefully we can replicate that this season, but we know that it certainly will not be easy. We’re very proud that we have sent at least one girl from our program to the state meet every year since 2006 and we’d like to keep that streak going.”
The boys team will also be replacing some notable names with 2020 graduates Mhalicki Bronson (Miami University), Colin Moats (Findlay) and Cooper Morton dominating distance events in 2019. Along with sprinter Connor Bujalski, Garrett Campbell on pole vault and hurdles and throwers Nino Maldonado and Jaden Sepeda, the Bulldogs will lean on some new faces.
“Unlike most years, but like most other teams, we’re starting this season with a bunch of unknowns,” said Wahl of the roster. “I think our distance and middle distance crew can be competitive but they don’t have a ton of meet experience under their belt. I do think that Payton Switzer (Sr.) can be one of the better 100/200 guys in the area and Josh Horvath (Jr.) should be very competitive in the hurdles.”
Joining Switzer in their final varsity season are DHS seniors Marino Martinez (sprints), Max Hoffman (sprints/pole vault) and Mitch Thompson (sprints/pole vault). Horvath is joined by juniors Eli Fortman (sprints/mid-distance) and Eli Valle (distance) as the Bulldogs’ other returning lettermen.
Freshman Josiah Gonzalez (distance) is a newcomer to watch out for, along with the sophomore crew of Calib Brashear (distance), Evan DeTray (jumps), Branden Gmutza (throws) and Viktor Jurcevich (mid-distance).
“One weakness all throughout our team is that we’re rather unproven,” said Wahl. “Some are fairly new to track and due to the cancellation of last season, it has been a while for some of these guys in terms of live competition. We’re going to have to step up quickly.”
The goals have remained set high for the Bulldogs, which finished as WBL runners-up in 2019 before competing at the Division I level in the postseason.
“Our goal, as always, is to compete for the WBL championship,” said Wahl. “We were close last time and return some who made some noise at the 2019 meet. I am confident that our guys will do everything they can to get things pointed in the right direction.”
