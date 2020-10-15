The weekend’s state golf festivities in Division II and Division III will have a distinctive Fulton County flair to it as the Pettisville boys and Wauseon girls will compete as teams in the D-III state tournament while Wauseon junior Andy Scherer will compete in the D-II state tournament as an individual.
Meanwhile, Defiance junior Jayden Jerger nabbed one of the six individual state qualifier spots from a tough Division I sectional tournament at Stone Ridge and will play for a berth in the D-I state tournament in Thursday’s D-I districts at Findlay Country Club.
DIVISION I BOYS DISTRICTS
At the Division I level, the state tournament is still a week away. Though the Defiance Bulldogs did not advance to districts as a team, the Blue and White will still have a shot at a state spot with their first district qualifier since Anthony Keehn in 2018 as junior Jayden Jerger will compete at Findlay Country Club.
“It’s really cool Jayden made it,” said DHS coach Rick Weaver. “I don’t think that people who aren’t associated with golf much are aware how big a deal it is to make it to districts. I’m super proud of what he’s accomplished so far this year. It’ll be fun Thursday.”
The top two teams and top two individuals not on a qualifying team will advance to the Division I state tournament on Oct. 23-24 at the Ohio State Scarlet Course.
Jerger shot 89 at Stone Ridge in sectionals to earn the fourth of six individual spots in districts. The DHS duffer will tee off at 10:10 a.m. Thursday on the first tee with individuals Zach Furnas and Zach Thomas of Bowling Green, Sylvania Southview’s Cooper Grill, Toledo Whitmer’s Grady Mee and Perrysburg junior Mason Deal, who rolled to a sectional medalist spot with a 72 at Stone Ridge.
“Jayden’s a worker, he works all the time,” lauded Weaver. “He’ll go to practice, do whatever we do that day then go home and chip, practice in his basement and go back out to Auglaize during the week and hit on the range as well too. It’s made him continue to work.”
DIVISION III BOYS STATE
In Division III, the Pettisville boys have advanced to the state level for the first time in school history as a team thanks to a group of five seniors as top scorers.
The Blackbirds shot a scorching 312 to win the sectional title at Ironwood, led by a 70 from Tommy McWatters and a 73 from Max Leppelmeier, a deadly 1-2 punch heading into Friday’s first round at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury.
McWatters continued his stellar play with a 75 at the district level at Stone Ridge, the third-best district score of any state golfer. Pettisville won the district crown with a six-shot victory over runner-up Lima Central Catholic.
“This season, the guys have taken care of business,” said Pettisville coach Mike Zimmerman, noting the motivation from a near-miss at last year’s district tournament that saw the Blackbirds miss a team state berth by a single stroke. “They left Stone Ridge last year with a sour feeling in our stomach that lasted longer than that day.”
A perk for Pettisville is some experience on the course from Leppelmeier, who advanced to the 2018 state tournament as an indivudual and finished tied for 20th with a 168 total.
“The nice part is, the team’s walked that course a couple years ago,” said Zimmerman. “Kids need to be familiar with the area and that helps with your preparation. Looking at the state-wide scores, the kids stack up well. My job as coach is to get my players ready for a golf course.”
Seniors Caleb Nafziger, Levi Myers and Jake King provide a balanced roster on the scorecard for Pettisville, scoring 88, 94 and 99, respectively, at Stone Ridge.
DIVISION III GIRLS STATE
For Wauseon, the girls team is at state for the first time in program history and will compete in the D-II girls state tournament at the Ohio State University Gray Course.
Senior Lexe McQuillin has led the team as a four-year letterwinner and shot 86 to pace the Tribe in a fourth-place effort at the D-II Sycamore Springs District. Sophomore Calaway Gerken shot 93 at districts and led the team with an 88 as the Indians finished as sectional runner-up at Ironwood.
“I was very fortunate to coach the two boys teams in 2008 and 2012 so it’s been a while since I’ve been back to state but with this only being the second year of the program, I’m just so tickled for the girls,” said Wauseon coach Mike Marshall. “We may not all go extremely low but we don’t go extremely high.”
Wauseon is the first area girls golf team to qualify for state since Defiance in Division I in 2013 and the third overall (Wayne Trace, 1997). Juniors Halle Frank and Jordan King are the third and fourth-best scoring golfers for the Indians, along with senior Ellie Oyer.
“It will be a little longer than what we’re used to during the season,” said Marshall of the Gray Course. “(The greens) will be quicker than Sycamore Springs. If we can put together a good short game, limit putts on the green and not have to double chip onto greens, I think we’ll be OK.”
DIVISION II BOYS STATE
For the Wauseon boys, junior Andy Scherer is the first Indian individual to qualify for state since Joe Zimmerman in 1998 before team trips in 2008 and 2012. The only other state team in Wauseon history came in 1989, where the Indians finished third overall in the state in Division II with help from a 172 total from Scherer’s dad Mike.
“Andy’s had a really solid year for us,” said Wauseon boys coach Mark Britsch of Scherer, who will tee off Friday at 10:50 a.m. on the 10th tee in the D-II state tournament at the Ohio State Scarlet Course. “He’s had some up and down points. He’ had some really good rounds and one at leagues that he’d probably like to forget but he really rebounded well with an 82 at a really tough Findlay course.
“Andy’s very capable and as long as he can keep the ball in play and make good decisions while he’s out there, he’ll go out there and compete,” added Britsch. “He’s got some goals in mind, I know beating his dad’s score is one of them.”
