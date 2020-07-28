TOLEDO — A pair of local golf standouts capped their summer slates in contention for the Toledo Junior Golf Association tour championships Monday at the Founders Invitational at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo.
On the girls side, Napoleon senior Riley Kleck entered the tournament just 50 points behind Macy Hanus of Bowling Green in the season standings. Kleck shot a round of 86 Monday, tying the Wildcat standout for sixth, 11 shots back from Hanus’ victorious round of 75. Hanus earned the Sharon Keil Girls Player of the Year award during a banquet later Monday night, the third time in her career (2016, 2017.)
Kleck finished third behind Perrysburg’s Paige Zolciak in the final individual standings with 3,561 total points. Kleck earned victories at the Northwest Ohio PGA Championship (July 20), Tom Taylor Memorial (June 15), Legacy Junior (June 10) and Highland Meadows Junior (June 8) this summer.
On the boys side, Pettisville senior Max Leppelmeier shot a 74 on Monday to tie with Maumee’s Andrew Briars and Perrysburg’s Mason Deal for second place behind Sylvania Northview senior Charlie Riggs, who shot 69.
Leppelmeier had two birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey in his final round on the summer circuit. The Blackbird standout finished 208.67 points behind Deal in the final standings, capping a season that saw wins at the City of Toledo Championship and the Legacy Junior.
Deal’s final-tourney victory cemented the Perrsyburg duffer as the Frank Stranahan Player of the Year, an award last won by a local golfer in 2013 and 2014 by former Wauseon star Trevor Dominique.
Leppelmeier’s Pettisville teammate Tommy McWatters was the next-highest area finisher with a round of 79 to finish in 11th place on Monday and 12th for the summer.
Archbold freshman Cahle Roth shot a 12-over round of 83 to tie for 19th while Tinora grad and Tiffin University freshman Dylan Von Deylen shot 85.
Roth finished 14th in the summer standings across 14 events while Von Deylen was 15th, playing five events.
Swanton junior Garrett Swank (35th, 286.95 points, 11 events), Dylan Grahn (Wauseon senior, 38th, 225.3, 11), Luke Rosebrook (Archbold sophomore, 48th, 141, four), Andrew Scherer (Wauseon junior, 50th, 104.5, five), Noah Huard (Bryan freshman, 51st, 103.5, five), Zakary Schroeder (Napoleon junior, 57th, 59.75, seven) and Charlie Robertson (Swanton sophomore, tied for 59th, 49, two) rounded out the local boys golfers this summer in the TJGA summer tour.
Girls golfers on the tour included: Wauseon senior Lexe McQuillin (20th, 547.57 points, eight events), Hicksville sophomore Kenzie Schroeder (23rd, 469.6, eight), Hilltop juniors Jamie Chester (29th, 224.23, eight) and Ella Calvin (32nd, 182.4, seven), Defiance senior Emily Singer (38th, 155.5, three), Hilltop junior Avrie Reed (39th, 149.5, three) and Wauseon junior Halle Frank (46th, 18.4, five).
TJGA Founders Invitational
At Inverness Club (Par 71)
Boys
Charlie Riggs 69, Andrew Briars 74, Max Leppelmeier 74, Mason Deal 74, Zach Miller 75, Joey Hoppenjans 76, Justy VonLehmden 76, Logan Sutto 77, Cooper Grill 77, Danny Greenhill 78, Tommy McWatters 79, Myles Murphy 81, Jake Forehand 81, Landon Finch 82, Grant Riley 82, Eddie Griffin 82, Micaiah Sutton 82, Ian Briars 82, Henry Rill 83, Cahle Roth 83, Lucas Patterson 83, Nathan Harms 84, Cameron Donahue 85, Jacob Puls 85, Dylan Von Deylen 85, Austin Hanni-Wells 86, Zach Thomas 86, Noah Wright 87, Sam Sutton 90, Andrew Combs 95.
Girls
Macy Hanus 75, Olivia Martinez 81, Paige Zolciak 81, Sydney Deal 85, Beka Yang 85, Emma Mulder 86, Riley Kleck 86, Alexandra Simpson 89, Payton Donnelly 91, Olivia Jackson 95, Paige Reece 96, Taylor Adams 97, Grace Sanford 97, Lexie Murphy 99, Hannah Chung 100, Hannah Craig 108.
