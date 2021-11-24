112421_cno_melia LOI.jpg

Tinora senior Kendal Bonney signed a national letter of intent on Nov. 17 at the Napoleon High School Natatorium to continue her academic and diving career at Division I Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Watching Melia (seated center) sign her letter of intent are her parents Melisa (seated left) and Todd Melia (seated right). Also pictured are, back row, from left: diving coach Mike Retcher, Tinora Elementary School and THS representative Eric Tipton and diving coach Kristen Shepard.

 Photo courtesy Northwest Signal

