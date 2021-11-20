Tinora senior Quinn Horn (seated, center) has signed a letter-of-intent to further her academic and volleyball career at Division III Muskingum University. Watching Horn sign her letter are her parents Holli (seated, left) and Tom Horn (seated, right). Also pictured are, back row, from left: Tinora athletic director Craig Rutter, brother Elliot Horn, Tinora head volleyball coach Bretta Hagerty and Tinora principal Alex Nafziger.
