050421_cno_cramer LOI.jpg

Tinora senior Jacob Cramer (seated, center) has signed a letter-of-intent to further his education and cross country/track careers at Division II University of Findlay. Watching Cramer sign his letter are his parents Tom (seated, left) and Kathy Cramer. Also pictured are, back row, from left: Tinora principal Eric Tipton, Tinora cross country and track coach Jim Winseman and sister Emma Cramer.

 Photo courtesy Kathy Cramer

