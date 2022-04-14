Tinora senior Cole Commisso (seated, center) signed a letter-of-intent to further his education and football careers at Division II University of Findlay during a ceremony on Wednesday. Watching Cramer sign his letter are his mother Angela (seated, left) and brother Christian Commisso (seated, right). Also pictured are, back row, from left: Tinora assistant football coach Aaron George, brother Chase Commisso and Tinora head baseball coach Brent Renollet. Not pictured: father Doug Commisso.
