TINORA
Last season: 28-1 (7-0 GMC), GMC champions, state semifinalists.
Head coach: Bretta Hagerty, fifth year.
Letter winners lost: Baylee Rex; Sarah Andrews; Sydney Grieser; Audrey Reineke; Hannah Horn.
Returning lettermen: Lexi Wachtman (Jr., two-year letterwinner, outside hitter); Tori Morlock (Jr., two-year letterwinner, middle hitter); Sierra Kruse (Sr., two-year letterwinner, defensive specialist); Sydney Gerken (Sr., outside hitter).
Promising newcomers: Sara Stark (Jr., defensive specialist); Tristen Norden (Jr., setter); Audrey Rittenhouse (Jr., defensive specialist); Emma Chafins (So., outside hitter); Quinn Horn (So., middle hitter); Brooklyn Reineke (So., setter).
Strengths: “We have experienced hitters. Our drive and commitment to making the necessary improvements will certainly be a strength for us. We have quality individuals that create a great working and learning environment in the gym.”
Weaknesses: “We are young and therefore lacking varsity experience in several key positions.”
Overall Outlook: ”We are playing a strong schedule that will challenge the team. Those experiences and the progress that we make in the gym every day will determine our journey. The team has such potential and with their work ethic, they will continue to evolve and that will make for an exciting season.”
League outlook: “Fairview has a lot of returning lettermen and with all that experience and talent will be contending for the GMC title. There are several schools that are young like us. Ayersville will be young as well. There is a great mix of teams that can and will contend for the title this year.”
