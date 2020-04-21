New coach Denny Helberg will have a nice group to work with as a pair of three-year letterwinners and a pair of two-year letterwinners return for a Tinora softball team that finished 9-9 overall and 3-4 in the Green Meadows Conference.
A change this season for the Rams is a move from Division IV to Division III. The Rams will play in an Elida district with Allen East, Lima Bath, Coldwater, Elmwood, Fairview, Delphos Jefferson, Liberty-Benton, Ottawa-Glandorf, Paulding, Spencerville, and Van Buren.
Shortstop Erica Rieke is a senior who was named first-team all-district last season. The other senior is outfielder Sierra Salinas, who was honorable mention all-league in the GMC.
Juniors Sara Stark (catcher) and Tristen Norden (pitcher) are returning juniors who are back, along with sophmore infielder Quinn Horn.
"We have the middle of our defense back," Helberg said of the returning players.
The team will be without a pair of four-year letterwinners Hannah Horn and Aubrey Reineke.
Helberg is looking for juniors Haylie Lero, Claire Kiessling, Sara Neff, Ellie Manley and Madison Schaffner; sophomore Sophia Willits and freshmen Logan McQuillin, Paige Carpenter and Anna Frazer to produce at the varsity level this season.
The Rams will have a complete roster of players, but with five sophomores and eight freshmen, the team will be young.
"We have many girls that have not played at the varsity level," admitted Helberg. "But, with five starters back, a solid group from from the JV team and with a large freshman class, we expect both teams (varsity and JV) to be strong."
Helberg is expecting another tough year in the GMC. The league features the defending Division IV state champion in Antwerp. Tinora was upset in a sectional final by Ayersville, who battled the Archers in a 1-0 district final.
"The GMC will be strong again from top to bottom," said Helberg.
