AYERSVILLE — Tinora doesn't pass much out of its run-heavy Wing-T, in fact, the Rams threw the ball just eight times the entire game against arch-rival Ayersville on Sunday afternoon. But, when Tinora quarterback Nolan Schafer did go to the air, he found receiver Max Grube for gains of 52, 56 and 42 yards that set up three touchdowns in a 28-0 win over Ayersville in Green Meadows Conference play.
The victory allowed the Rams to capture the Victory Bell, the prize for the victor, for the third straight year.
"Defensively, we didn't want to be in man coverage," said Ayersville coach Chris Dales. "But we had to put seven guys in the box to stop the run and that's what happened, (getting beat on some long passes, in one-on-one coverage)."
After a three-hour weather delay Friday night because of lightning, the game was called and moved to Sunday afternoon.
Following a scoreless first quarter, Grube set Tinora up at the Ayersville 36-yard line, with an 11-yard punt return. Schafer then put Tinora in business with a 14-yard run and a Tinora first down, on the Pilots' 16-yard line. Four straight Tinora runs put the ball on the two-yard line, before Cole Commisso scored on the next play to put the Rams in front, 7-0.
It appeared that that may be the halftime score after both defenses stiffened, but on first-and-10 from his own 38-yard line, Schafter threw a short pass into the left flat for Grube. The speedy Grube broke one tackle, and it was off to the races for a 52-yard gain to the Ayersville 10. Commisso found paydirt from there with just 1:02 left in the half, to put Tinora up, 13-0.
Late in the second quarter, Ayersville's Chase Eitniear broke loose for 23 yards to the Tinora 40, but the Pilots couldn't threaten from there as the half ended. Eitniear ended the day with 67 yards on 18 carries, with Ayersville held to just 76 rushing yards and four first downs. The Tinora defense had six tackles for loss, to help keep the Pilots' offense in check.
"(With quarterback Jakob Trevino out for the year with an injury), we are limited in what we can do," Dales said. "We had to control the clock by running the ball, but (Tinora) physically beat us up front and we weren't expecting that. When we're trying to get positive yards on each play and when you can't get yards, that put us in the (tough) situation we were in."
Tinora received the ball to start the second half and faced a second-and-13 from its own 44-yard line early on, but Schafer went to the air and found Grube deep for 56 yards and a touchdown, putting the Rams in front, 19-0. Later in the third quarter, the Rams drove to the Ayersville 15-yard line, before the drive stalled. From there, Javin Gaines then came in and booted a 30-yard field goal to put Tinora up 22-0 after three stanzas.
In the fourth quarter, facing a second-and-18 from its own 41-yard line, Tinora went to the air again with Schafer finding Grube for 42 yards, setting up the Rams at the Pilots' 17. Schafer then found Commisso for a 16-yard TD pass, that put Tinora up 28-0 with five minutes remaining. It was the third touchdown of the day for Commisso.
"Max (Grube) is a great weapon," said Tinora coach Kenny Krouse. "We felt he would be mismatch for whomever defended him and we got him the ball."
Looking to get on the board, Ayersville kept a drive alive on Owen Berner's 21-yard pass to Tyson Schlachter on fourth-and-eight from its own 31. Later, facing a fourth-and-two from the Tinora 40, Eitniear rushed up the middle for seven yards and an apparent first down. However, he fumbled the ball and Tinora recovered, before going into victory formation.
KP Delarber led Tinora in rushing with 60 yards on four carries. The Rams gained 158 yards rushing and Schafer threw for 180 yards.
"I'm really proud of the way the kids responded today, after facing adversity with that long weather delay and having to come back to play on Sunday," Krouse said. "The kids played well and we controlled the line of scrimmage the entire game. We're getting better."
Tinora improves to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the GMC, while Ayersville falls to 0-5 and 0-2 in the GMC.
THS AHS
First Downs 12 4
Rushing Yards 36-158 29-76
Passing Yards 180 32
Total Yards 338 108
Passing 6-8-0 5-10-0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties 6-58 5-35
Tinora 0 13 9 6 - 28
Ayersville 0 0 0 0 - 0
T - Co. Commisso 2-run (J. Gaines kick).
T - Co. Commisso 10-run (kick failed).
T - Max Grube 56-pass from Schafer (kick failed).
T - J. Gaines 30-FG.
T - Co. Commisso 16-pass from Schafer (kick failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Tinora - Co. Commisso 8-42; Schafer 11-22; Delarber 4-60; Edwards 10-33; Max Grube 1-5; Team 1-(-4). Ayersville - Eitniear 18-67; Oswalt 5-13; Berner 4-(-7); B. Eiden 2-4. PASSING: Tinora - Schafer 6-8-0-2-180. Ayersville - Berner 4-8-0-28; Oswalt 1-2-0-4. RECEIVING: Tinora - Max Grube 5-164; Co. Commisso 1-16. Ayersville - B. Eiden 1-(-2); Sherman 2-7; Schlachter 1-21; Eitniear 1-6.
