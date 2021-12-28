Thursday will mark a first for the area wrestling scene as Tinora will welcome in 32 different schools and over 120 junior high and high school girls wrestlers for the first girls-specific wrestling tournament in the six-county area.
With bolstered numbers in their own ranks and plenty of individual female wrestlers at the high school level, Tinora head coach Nick Siewert has seen the increased support for the sport carry over into roster growth and a need to provide a new opportunity.
“The closest girls-specific event around here was one at Rossford last year, our girls are going down Wednesday to Columbus to compete and outside of Cincinnati or Columbus, there’s not those opportunities,” explained Siewert, who has run the boys varsity program for eight seasons and has Nikki Brown heading up the girls staff. “With us having the girls team and the numbers we’ve got, it was something we felt like we had to pursue.”
Thursday’s event, which will begin at 11 a.m., will see a bevy of athletes hit the mats as part of a growing amount of grapplers on the girls side of the sport. Though girls wrestling has not been sanctioned as a sport by the Ohio High School Athletic Association as of yet, the momentum is moving towards that becoming a reality and would mark another positive step in growing numbers even further.
Tinora currently has seven female wrestlers at the varsity level in senior Heidi Monnin, juniors Carmella Castaneda and MaKenna Helmke, sophomores Jade Ybarra and Morgan Diaz and freshmen Serenity Williams and Angi Ybarra.
With five more junior high wrestlers in the ranks, Siewert is eager to see what the future holds for the program. With returning veteran experience in state tournament qualifiers Heidi Monnin and Makenna Helmke and Castaneda transferring over from Defiance after two seasons and two state runner-up finishes, the present is bright as well.
“Archbold has also had really good girls numbers this year but outside of them and us, it’s not a lot of full teams but plenty of schools with girl wrestlers,” explained Siewert. “We’ve sent out an invitation to everyone to come watch on Thursday and see it. It’s something new to northwest Ohio and Defiance County and there’s been some really good girls wrestling in this county through the years. Anyone that hasn’t seen it, they need to watch. These kids are fierce, they’re aggressive and they get after it as much as any boy on the team.
“You see the numbers growing, it’s pretty spectacular.
Siewert has hopes that the stage set for area female wrestlers will continue to grow the sport, along with the potential sanctioning of girls wrestling as a state sport to provide representation and proof of concept for local girls to go out for the sport.
“The amount of colleges picking up women’s wrestling is going like wildfire, girls are going to continue to come out when they see that there’s opportunities to compete for state titles and even potentially get money for school to wrestle,” said the Ram mentor. “As long as these smaller schools put on tournaments, it’ll continue to grow.”
