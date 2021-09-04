Tinora had its way early in a non-league game with Leipsic, but was forced to overcome a Viking rally in taking a 23-20 win in a non-league game.
Tinora (2-1) scored on its first possession, going 58 yards in seven plays to take a 6-0 lead with just under eight minutes left in the opening quarter on a pass from quarterback Nolan Schafer.
Kicker Dylan Camp missed the PAT kick, but on the Rams next possession — following a three-and-out by Leipsic (1-2) — he booted a 37-yard field goal for a 9-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Rams’ defense continued to dominate thereafter, stopping Leipsic’s third possession while the offense responded with another scoring drive that culminated with a short touchdown run by Schafer and a 16-0 lead with 10:43 left in the second quarter.
But Leipsic came to life on the ensuing kickoff with a 72-yard return that set up the Vikings’ first touchdown and ignited a comeback. Two TD runs by Leipsic’s Hayden Hiegel cut the deficit to 16-13 with under two minutes left in the first half.
Things remained that way until a Leipsic TD drive was finished off by QB Dillan Niese’s short TD run with 6:58 left. Following the PAT kick, Leipsic held a 20-16 lead, but not for long.
Tinora immediately responded, with Cole Anders scoring on a 56-yard run on end-around play. The Rams made it stand up, eventually running the clock out to end the game.
Leipsic 0 13 0 7 — 20
Tinora 9 7 0 7 — 23
T — Schafer pass (conversion failed).
T — Camp 37-yard field goal.
T — Shafer 2-run (Camp kick).
L — Hiegel 5-run (Schroeder kick).
L — Hiegel 5-run (conversion failed).
L — Niese run (Schroeder kick).
T — Anders 56-run (Camp kick).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.