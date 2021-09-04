Tinora had its way early in a non-league game with Leipsic, but was forced to overcome a Viking rally in taking a 23-20 win in a non-league game.

Tinora (2-1) scored on its first possession, going 58 yards in seven plays to take a 6-0 lead with just under eight minutes left in the opening quarter on a pass from quarterback Nolan Schafer.

Kicker Dylan Camp missed the PAT kick, but on the Rams next possession — following a three-and-out by Leipsic (1-2) — he booted a 37-yard field goal for a 9-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Rams’ defense continued to dominate thereafter, stopping Leipsic’s third possession while the offense responded with another scoring drive that culminated with a short touchdown run by Schafer and a 16-0 lead with 10:43 left in the second quarter.

But Leipsic came to life on the ensuing kickoff with a 72-yard return that set up the Vikings’ first touchdown and ignited a comeback. Two TD runs by Leipsic’s Hayden Hiegel cut the deficit to 16-13 with under two minutes left in the first half.

Things remained that way until a Leipsic TD drive was finished off by QB Dillan Niese’s short TD run with 6:58 left. Following the PAT kick, Leipsic held a 20-16 lead, but not for long.

Tinora immediately responded, with Cole Anders scoring on a 56-yard run on end-around play. The Rams made it stand up, eventually running the clock out to end the game.

Leipsic 0 13 0 7 — 20

Tinora 9 7 0 7 — 23

T — Schafer pass (conversion failed).

T — Camp 37-yard field goal.

T — Shafer 2-run (Camp kick).

L — Hiegel 5-run (Schroeder kick).

L — Hiegel 5-run (conversion failed).

L — Niese run (Schroeder kick).

T — Anders 56-run (Camp kick).

