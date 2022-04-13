For Tinora, Tuesday was a day to take advantage of long-awaited matchups.
The move to home tilts for both varsity baseball and softball games in Green Meadows Conference play provided Ram fans home games against rival Fairview side-by-side and the Green and White sent fans home happy with a pair of victories.
In softball action, a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning broke open a pitchers’ duel for the ages as the Rams snapped a pair of long Fairview winning streaks with a 3-0 league lid-lifting victory while the baseball contest saw Tinora avenge a 2021 sectional upset loss to theApaches with a 5-1 triumph.
The softball tilt marked an end to Fairview’s 33-game win streak and a run of 15 straight league victories for the Apaches (5-1, 0-1 GMC). The last time Fairview lost a GMC contest was ironically on the same field they were felled on Tuesday, a 12-5 loss at Tinora on April 26, 2018.
Sophomore pitcher Scylea Zolman powered the Rams (4-1) both in the circle and at the plate but for much of the game, neither side could find any advantage on the scoreboard.
Fairview loaded the bases with one out in the first inning on two walks and a Jasmin Minck single but back-to-back strikeouts from Zolman ended the threat. From then on, Fairview was unable to find the hit column against the standout soph in Tinora green.
A patient approach at the plate saw the Apaches put a runner on in the second, fourth and fifth frames via walks but nothing came of their trips to the basepaths.
Meanwhile, the Rams’ batting order had the same luck against the defending Division III state champions and Apache junior pitcher Paige Ricica. Anna Frazer singled to lead off the game but Ricica retired 11 straight batters before a walk to De’Vona Holmes snapped the streak. Holmes reached third on a Quinn Horn single but was stranded in the fourth frame to keep the game scoreless.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Rams finally got the spark they needed. With one out and a 1-2 count, Zolman deposited a Ricica offering over the fence in right field to break the scoreless tie and put the hosts ahead. Ater a single by eight-hole hitter Maren Pittman, Zoe Roesti was hit by a pitch to put a pair of baserunners on. Anna Frazer reached on an infield bunt single to load the bags and two batters later, Holmes came up clutch on an 0-2 count with a two-run single to center field for some key insurance runs.
“We finally got the bats alive,” said first-year Tinora head coach Tony Fairchild. “We chased some pitches, Paige did a good job keeping us on our toes and Scylea was able to help herself out, put that one over and hits breed hits. It kinda decompressed us, we loosened up at the plate and realized we could hit.”
Fairview made a threat in the seventh inning with a pair of walks but Zolman induced a flyout to first base from Allison Rhodes and struck out Lexi Taylor on three pitches to close out a 14-strikeout, one-hit masterpiece that marked the first shutout of Fairview since a 12-0 regional semifinal loss to Galion in the 2019 D-III postseason.
“That’s an accomplishment in itself,” said Fairchild of the shutout. “They’re a great team and they’ve reloaded since last year.”
“We really worked hard on Monday in practice on our defense and I think that really helped us today,” said Zolman, who finished with 14 strikeouts and 10 walks in the one-hitter. “We struggled at the plate to begin with but we didn’t let it affect us … (The home run) did kinda bring some weight off my shoulders, knowing we had a little cushion there but we didn’t back down.”
Ricica finished with a solid line, allowing six hits in six frames with nine strikeouts and a walk.
In baseball action, Tinora had plenty of motivation outside of just claiming an opening victory on a balanced conference slate. The Rams were ousted by the Apaches in a 6-3 upset loss on their home field on May 21, seeing a GMC championship season and No. 1 district seed go up in smoke in one tourney game.
With three wins in three tries under their belts to start the year, Tinora’s 5-1 victory was thanks to just one aspect: timely hitting.
Fairview loaded the bases in the second inning with just one out, but a runner picked off at second base and a strikeout from Ram righty Casen Wolfrum kept the Apaches off the board.
Designated hitter Jayden Bergman ripped a pitch from Fairview’s Nathaniel Adkins over the left field fence to break the scoreless tie but the Apaches came right back on an two-out RBI single from Kolton Schooley.
In the fifth inning, Tinora made the most of its opportunity with the bases juiced as the Rams broke open a 1-1 tie ballgame with four runs in the frame, sparked by a pinch-hit single from Teron Ward. Nolan Schafer and Kaden Radzik each singled to load the bags and with two down, Bergman pounded a pitch into center field to score a pair of runs before a throwing error allowed Cole Commisso to score and boost the lead to 5-1.
“The big thing was, we got a big hit and they didn’t,” said Tinora skipper Brent Renollet. “They had the bases loaded in the first and third and we did in the fifth and we scored four runs and they didn’t.
“Anytime we play Fairview, it’s going to be a dogfight. It’s been that way ever since I’ve been here, I don’t care if it’s sectionals, league play, it’s going to be a tough one.”
Wolfrum earned the win on the bump for the Rams with six innings of work, fanning six and allowing one unearned run. After a leadoff walk in the seventh, junior Eli Plassman came on and closed the door on the win with a strikeout and two flyouts.
Adkins and Schooley each finished with three base hits for the Apaches while Bergman had three hits, including the round-tripper, and drove in three runs on the day.
Both the Tinora baseball and softball teams will return to league play on Thursday on home diamonds against Edgerton while Fairview will host Paulding in baseball and softball action in Sherwood.
Softball
Fairview 000 000 0 - 0 1 0
Tinora 000 030 x - 3 6 0
Records: Tinora 4-1 (1-0 GMC), Fairview 5-1 (0-1 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (7 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 14 strikeouts, 10 walks).
Losing pitcher: Paige Ricica (6 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Jasmin Minck single. (Tinora) - Anna Frazer 2 singles; Scylea Zolman home run; De’Vona Holmes 2 RBIs.
Baseball
Fairview 000 010 0 - 1 7 0
Tinora 000 140 x - 5 9 3
Records: Tinora 4-0 (1-0 GMC), Fairview 2-4 (0-1 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Casen Wolfrum (6 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 6 hits, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks). Save: Eli Plassman.
Losing pitcher: Nathaniel Adkins (6 innings, 5 runs, 9 hits, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Nathaniel Adkins 3 singles; Kolton Schooley 3 singles. (Tinora) - Jayden Bergman 2 singles, home run, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Nolan Schafer 2 singles; Tristan Birks double.
