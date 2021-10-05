When you walk into Tinora head football coach Kenny Krouse’s office, one of the first things you notice are the multiple pictures of past teams that hang on the wall.
They aren’t pictures that are just there for memory’s sake, however. They are symbols of the vast accomplishments that the Rams have had under Krouse.
Since 1999, Tinora has been to the playoffs 12 times and won the Green Meadows Conference nine times. All of those team’s pictures are on the wall, but just two of them have names on them. The regional championship teams of both 2014 and 2015.
Many of the players on the 2020 team got their picture hung up on the wall last year as they went undefeated in GMC play and won a playoff game before falling to Columbus Grove.
In 2021 the Rams have started off 6-1, with their only loss coming to Liberty Center in the first game of the season.
And the team has made it clear that not only do they want their names on the wall — they want to do something that no team has ever done before at Tinora.
“I think the main goal is getting to the state championship,” said junior running back Christian Commisso. That is the one thing that no one here has done. I think when you set your standards high, that is a good thing for the whole team because it makes everyone work a little harder, get that edge and achieve what you want to achieve.”
But getting there won’t be easy and reaching for high goals has become normal at Tinora.
“They have seen the tradition. They have seen the Riley Nagel’s come through the program and the TJ Gares and the Blake Foor’s,” said Krouse. “They understand the history of this program and the philosophy and everything that has been built over 24 years.”
The team is led by their upperclassman in senior quarterback Nolan Schafer, senior running back KP Delarber, junior running backs Christian Commisso, Brandon Edwards and Cole Anders and a talented offensive and defensive line that is led by senior Baeden Hancock.
They have outscored their opponents this season by a combined score of 202-83 this season and for this core of players, who grew up playing together and being coached by their fathers in biddy football, dominating their opponents is nothing new.
“It has felt great coming from little league football, all of our dads coaching together and it was pretty sweet coming up together,” said Commisso. “We pretty much dominated everybody and up to this point we have been doing pretty good.”
Scoring the ball wasn’t the only thing gained from all their years of playing together growing up either.
“Ever since we have been playing together since like the fifth or sixth grade, have known each other’s strengths and weaknesses and we know what each other likes to do,” explained Schafer. “It is also kind of fun looking back on memories of ‘hey, you remember this game when this guy did this.’ It is really fun to kind of have those experiences with the guys you have been playing with for eight years.”
With all the talent in Tinora, however, ensuring many players get their share of touches and keep an offensive rhythm can be tough. At times, that means one player taking the spotlight over the others.
Offensive linemen can speak to that feeling very well. For this team though, sharing isn’t an issue as long as they put another number in the win tally at the end of the week.
“I mean you are blocking for your brothers,” said Hancock. “You are getting them the stats and you might not see everything that we do on paper but blocking for these guys since we were kids, we know how to communicate together and it is just awesome.”
Among the many things that bond this group of Tinora players together is beating Ayersville as well. As with any good rivalry, beating that other team is always put at the forefront of every season and that is surely the case under Krouse’s Tinora program.
No one on this Tinora team has lost to the Pilots, as the last win for Ayersville over Tinora came in 2016. The latest edition of the rivalry was just two weeks ago where the Rams were victorious, 39-0.
The joy of having never lost to Ayersville was very clearly a sense of pride for the older Tinora players.
“That is one thing that coach Krouse is very focused on. We don’t lose to Ayersville,” Schafer said with a big smile on his face. ”That is one thing that you’ll hear in June of your freshman year to whenever your senior year is. We don’t lose to them, we dominate them.”
With that win behind them though, this core of Tinora players is now looking forward, both to rounding out a run to a GMC title and a top spot in the Division VI Region 22 playoffs.
“Their expectations were high coming in,” said Krouse. “They look out on the game field and in the locker room and up here on the wall and the only two pictures that have names under them won regional titles so they understand. They get that.
“They have earned the right to get their picture on the wall, by qualifying for the playoffs and hopefully winning the GMC. That is the only way you get recognized around here and in this program. We have done pretty well during that period. Expectations were high coming into the season and they are extremely high going forward.”
