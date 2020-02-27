The Tinora boys basketball tournament game scheduled for Wednesday at Miller City was pushed back to Thursday because of inclement weather.

The game will now be played today at Miller City. Also, the start time has been switched. Because of a Liberty-Benton girls tournament game, the games at Miller City has switched. Tinora and Riverdale will play the opening game at 6:15 p.m., followed by Liberty-Benton and Coldwater.

