A pair of Tinora bowlers were recognized at halftime of the Delta-Tinora boys basketball game on Saturday afternoon for their school-record achievements this season. Junior Trevor Luellen (right) rolled the first 300 game in school history on Dec. 7 in a match with Delta. Meanwhile, senior Devin Flory (left), who will bowl at Trine University next year, set a school record with a 504 series against Bryan on Dec. 11 and set the school record for season average with a 216. Also pictured is head coach Mike Clark.

A pair of Tinora bowlers were recognized at halftime of the Delta-Tinora boys basketball game on Saturday afternoon for their school-record achievements this season.

Junior Trevor Luellen rolled the first 300 game in school history on Dec. 7 in a match with Delta. Meanwhile, senior Devin Flory, who will bowl at Trine University next year, set a school record with a 504 series against Bryan on Dec. 11 and set the school record for season average with a 216.

