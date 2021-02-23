A pair of Tinora bowlers were recognized at halftime of the Delta-Tinora boys basketball game on Saturday afternoon for their school-record achievements this season.
Junior Trevor Luellen rolled the first 300 game in school history on Dec. 7 in a match with Delta. Meanwhile, senior Devin Flory, who will bowl at Trine University next year, set a school record with a 504 series against Bryan on Dec. 11 and set the school record for season average with a 216.
