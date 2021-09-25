COLUMBUS — When Akron drove down the field to take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter against Ohio State Saturday night at "The Shoe," how many Buckeye fans out there thought, "Here we go again."
I have to admit, the thought crept into my mind.
It's definitely a strange feeling as an Ohio State fan to not have great faith in the "Silver Bullets," especially when they're playing a 1-2 team from the Mid-American Conference.
All week long I was seeing Tweets, and reading comments, about how Ohio State should beat Akron 63-3, and this was a good week for the defense to gain some confidence after three "shaky" games.
After a rocky start defensively, the Buckeyes "did what they were supposed to do," in the 59-7 win.
While a lot of young guys were "gaining experience," it was seasoned veteran Haskell Garrett who provided a spark, not only with a trio of sacks, but with hustle plays "to the edge" time after time.
With the defensive front starting to overwhelm the Akron offensive line, the linebackers began to flow to the ball better, highlighted by the first interception of the half by linebacker Cody Simon.
That interception was set up by pressure on Akron signal-caller DJ Irons, who had "made it look easy" against the Buckeye defense early in the first quarter.
Later in the second quarter, Ronnie Hickman brought the Ohio State faithful to their feet with a slick interception he turned into a "Pick 6" from 46 yards out with 4:33 to play in the second quarter.
After "spotting" the Zips the early 7-0 lead, it was suddenly 35-7, and the Ohio Stadium crowd of 95,178 was rocking.
What the Buckeye faithful did get right, is the fact that the Ohio State defense rotated a lot of different players into the game in the first half.
Freshmen defensive ends Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau may be the future for the Buckeyes, but they definitely had their moments "in the now," Saturday.
It's going to be fun to see how those two, and a lot of the other young Buckeyes, progress this season and next.
Not only did a lot of guys see action, the defense wasn't "stuck" in the single-high safety look, it didn't play man coverage exclusively, and the throwing lanes that were there early, became tighter and tighter.
Not everyone on the Ohio State defense was happy, however, during the first half according to a report by The Athletic.
Senior linebacker K'Vaughan Pope became angry after getting waived off when trying to come on the field, he walked off the sideline into the locker room, twice, after a heated exchange with head coach Ryan Day.
While all that was happening on defense, something that has never happened on the offensive side of the ball for the Buckeyes took place on their first series.
For the first time in the history of Ohio State, true freshman started at both quarterback and running back.
Signal-caller Kyle McCord got the start for the injured C.J. Stroud, and TreVeyon Henderson was his backfield mate on Ohio State's first offensive snap.
With the start, McCord joined Art Schlichter, Terrelle Pryor and Braxton Miller as the only true freshman to start at quarterback for the Buckeyes.
While McCord looked a little shaky early, he settled down and finished 13-of-18 passing for 319 yards and two touchdowns and one interception.
The youth movement wasn't just reserved for the defense (we all figured a lot of different guys would play).
Freshman wideout Emeka Egbuka came in early in the third quarter and nearly took his first catch of the game to the house, going 85 yards while making guys miss.
Meanwhile, freshman wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., the son of "that Marvin Harrison," got in on the act, too.
There's definitely young talent on the offensive side of the football too, and I for one will be interested to see who makes their mark on the program this year, and in the years to come.
At least for one Saturday, Buckeye Nation was able to relax (for the most part) and take in a dominating win (which was expected).
Let's hope Buckeye Nation can feel the same way when the dust settles next Saturday at Rutgers.
