COLUMBUS — That's a bitter pill to swallow, Ohio State fans.
In almost every way, the Buckeyes were outplayed Saturday for 60 minutes by Oregon.
The defense gave up big play after big play after big play.
The offense didn't capitalize — twice — when it had the chance to tie the game in the fourth quarter.
A season that started with national championship hopes may have just crashed and burned after two games.
No. 3 Ohio State, which entered Saturday's game a 14.5-point favorite over No. 12 Oregon, will now have to pick up the pieces and see where it goes from here following its 35-28 loss to the Ducks.
If the Buckeyes hope to win a fifth-straight Big Ten championship, they better figure out how to stop opponents on defense.
And soon.
In two games, the Buckeyes have given up 31 points to Minnesota and 35 to Oregon.
Yes both are solid programs, especially the Ducks, but giving up an average of 33 points defensively isn't going to get you to the Big Ten title game, and most especially not the College Football Playoff.
The Ohio State defensive front got little to no pressure on Oregon signal-caller Anthony Brown, and on more than one occasion (make that many), it couldn't stop "sweep left," which led to three rushing TDs for Oregon.
When they needed to get a first down, the Ducks pushed all the right buttons more than not, keeping drives alive which led to score after score after score.
When the dust settled, more than one streak came to a halt for Ohio State, including head coach Ryan Day losing his first regular-season contest (he was 23-2, with both losses coming in the College Football Playoff).
The second streak that came to an end for Ohio State was its perfect record against the Ducks. Dating back to 1958, the Buckeyes were 9-0 in contests against its West-Coast foe.
After today's impressive victory for Oregon, that record is now 9-1.
Following the game, Ryan Day was very complimentary of the Ducks, while admitting his team needs to execute better in all phases of the game.
"It was really wild there in the fourth quarter, I really thought we could pull this one out," said Day. "But, this is a game that felt like we were never in control of (at any point). They ran the ball well, we didn't do a very good job running the ball ... in the end they controlled the game.
"We have to learn from this, we have to grow from this, we have a lot of football left," added Day. "We have to figure out where the execution issues are and get to work fixing them."
OSU QB C.J. Stroud, who threw for nearly 500 yards in the loss, shared with the media following the game that defensive lineman Haskell Garrett came up to him and told him, "We stick together, our season is not over."
Day, who was clearly disappointed during the press conference, told the media: "This (loss) is not fatal, but it's unacceptable and it hurts."
That's how all of Ohio State Nation is feeling coach, each and everyone one of us.
NOTES:
• Although it was reported that starting Ohio State cornerback Sevyn Banks was cleared to play after missing last week's Minnesota game, Banks did not take the field for the Buckeyes.
• A pair of Buckeyes, starting safety Josh Proctor and running back/special teams performer Marcus Crowley, were carted off the field with injuries.
Said Day of Proctor's injury, "It did not look good on the field, saying prayers for Josh."
• The Ohio State Department of Athletics released the following statement concerning the use of digital tickets and mobile parking passes during the Ohio State-Oregon contest.
"The Ohio State Department of Athletics thanks the 100,482 fans who attended the season opener today against Oregon. Today was a landmark day, with digital tickets and mobile parking passes.
"We want to apologize to those who experienced delays entering the stadium that were caused by a number of reasons, including a technical issue with Wifi, and learning curves with new technologies and new systems. We did reach a point where we allowed fans in line to bypass the scanner and show their tickets to gain entry.
"We will learn from today, make improvements and we anticipate next week will be better."
