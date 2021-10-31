COLUMBUS — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day told the media, and anyone who would listen this week, that his No. 5 Buckeyes were in for a physical battle Saturday night against No. 20 Penn State.
Day was right on the money, as the Nittany Lions, losers of two straight coming into the game, played physical football for 60 minutes.
In the end, the Ohio State defense kept Penn State off the scoreboard in the fourth quarter when it had to, in earning a very tough 33-24 victory.
To be honest, that the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions played a close game is no surprise. Over the course of the past 10 meetings between the two schools, the largest margin of victory was 49 points when Ohio State won 63-14 at home in 2013.
Other than that, the games have been won by razor-thin margins, including a 3-point victory by Penn State in 2016, and two 1-point wins by the Buckeyes in 2017 and 2018.
Every Buckeye fans knows, even if Penn State is playing poorly heading into the game (the Nittany Lions were coming off a 20-18, nine-overtime loss to unranked Illinois at home), it just doesn't matter.
When that team takes the field against Ohio State, it's going to be a fight.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud told the media following the game: "Penn State has an awesome defense ... we made some plays, they made some plays, that's the game of football."
Stroud went on to say he loves playing football with the guys in his locker room.
"I feel we have the best offense in the country, and tonight we didn't play a perfect game, but I loved our fight," said Stroud. "It's about the fight. I'm proud of our offensive line, it's a blessing playing with those guys.
"In these types of games, you have to have grit," added Stroud. "When we play with grit, we can do anything we set our mind to doing."
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day agreed with his quarterback when he addressed the media.
"I'm proud of our guys for working through this gritty game," said Day. "It was a typical Penn State game, it's what we expected. We'll go through this film, learn a lot from it, but at the end of the day, we kept swinging.
"We did some things on offense, but our defense won this game," added Day. "Our defense played with grit, and if we can play like that the rest of the year, we can go places."
The next place the Buckeyes are going is to Nebraska, for a date on Saturday with the Cornhuskers. After that Ohio State will be at home Nov. 13 against Purdue, and Nov. 20 against Michigan State.
On Nov. 27, the Buckeyes head to Ann Arbor, Mich. for "The Game."
If Day's Buckeyes can continue to play with grit, improve and keep winning, the sky's the limit.
As the playbook expands on offense (the Buckeyes showed some new looks against the Nittany Lions), and the defense continues to get better (it looks nothing like the squad that lost to Oregon), it could be bad new for the Big Ten.
The Buckeyes still haven't lost a conference game with Day at the helm of the program, and if he can continue that trend, Ohio State just might capture its fifth-straight Big Ten title and a berth in the College Football Playoff.
Stay tuned ....
NOTES:
• Keith Byars was honored Saturday night at "The Shoe" for being selected to the National Football Foundation & College Football Hall of Fame in March 2020. The 2020 and 2021 HOF classes will be officially inducted on Dec. 7 in Las Vegas.
The 1984 Big Ten Most Valuable Player and a First-Team All-American, Byars finished second in the Heisman voting that year to Doug Flutie of Boston College.
During the 1984 season, Byars rushed for 1,764 yards and 22 touchdowns, while finishing with 2,241 all-purpose yards. During his OSU career (1982-85), he rushed for 3,200 yards and 46 rushing touchdowns.
Byars caught three passes for scores, and added a kickoff return for a TD during his career, and his 50 touchdowns ranks second all-time in OSU history.
He was inducted into the Ohio State University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2000.
Byars will become the 26th Buckeye to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. In addition, seven former Ohio State coaches have been enshrined.
• The 1970 Ohio State football team was honored Saturday night for the 50th anniversary of its National Championship.
The team was crowned National Championship by the National Football Foundation, prior to the Buckeyes playing Standford in the Rose Bowl. Ohio State lost that game, 27-17.
• With is second-quarter touchdown reception, Chris Olave (31 TDs) moved into second place behind David Boston (34) for the most TD receptions by an OSU wideout. Olave was tied with Devin Smith prior to the game.
• Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers was ejected for targeting on the first play of the third quarter, and was ejected. He will miss the first half at Nebraska on Saturday.
• Ohio State fans were asked to "Scarlet the Shoe" by wearing scarlet attire, while the Buckeyes wore scarlet jerseys and scarlet pants. Much like Penn State's "White Out," Ohio Stadium was definitely a sea of scarlet.
