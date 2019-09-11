TIFFIN — Ayersville senior Noah Fisher finished runner-up in the Division II varsity boys race at the Tiffin Carnival on Saturday.
Fisher finished behind Caleb Brown of Shelby in a time of 16:57.
Ottawa-Glandorf finished 12th as a team in the same race as Fisher.
In the boys D-III B race, Tinora took third while Evergreen finished 15th. Jacob Cramer led the Rams with a third-place finish while teammate Clay Carpenter took fourth. Auggie Tipping claimed seventh place for the Vikings.
Columbus Grove finished fifth as a team in the D-III A race followed by Holgate in sixth, Liberty Center in 10th and Fairview in 17th. Apache Treyvon Hastings took 11th place in the race.
Columbus Grove boys also won the D-III Open race as Fayette took 13th. Caleb Morman crossed the line in fifth place for the Bulldogs while teammates Tayden Pingle took sixth, Rob Langhals 10th and Duece Alt 14th. Anthony Swary finished eighth for Holgate while Ethan Fritz finished 15th for the Tigers.
The Defiance girls claimed ninth place in the D-II A race with Wauseon right behind in 10th, Napoleon 13th and Bryan 17th. Shay Soukup led the Bulldogs with a 16th-place finish while Audrey Zimmerman of Bryan took 20th.
The Liberty Center girls took fourth in the D-III race with Grove in seventh, Pettisville in 19th and Patrick Henry taking 23rd. Alyssa Ellerbrock of Columbus Grove finished third in the event while the Tiger’s Hope Oelkrug crossed the line in fifth. Holgate’s Raena Willett claimed ninth while Ayersville’s Teryn Bour took 20th.
In the D-II B race, Liberty Center took 17th while the Lady Rams finished 31st.
Finally, in the D-II/III open race, Grove finished fourth, Napoleon ninth, Edgerton 11th and Pettisville took 18th. Alona Mahnke of Wauseon led the area with a 22nd place finish.
