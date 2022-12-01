ARCHBOLD — Defending Northwest Ohio Athletic League champion Wauseon got off to a winning start in duals action on Thursday to begin the season, defeating rival Archbold 61-12 at ‘The Thunderdome.’
Carter Stuckey (106), Zaden Torres (132), Kale Waxler (157) and Austin Kovar (190) each earned wins by pinfall for Wauseon while Larry Moreno and Antonio Torres won by technical fall over their foes at 120 and 138, respectively.
Archbold picked up a pair of wins in the upper weight classes with Wyat Ripke and Blake Grime pinning their opponents in 45 seconds or faster at 215 and 285, respectively.
At Archbold
Wauseon 61, Archbold 12
106 - Carter Stuckey (W) pinned Lars Soles, 0:34; 113 - Joseph Lugabihl (W) won by forfeit; 120 - Larry Moreno (W) tech. fall Jordan Rodriguez, 19-4; 126 - Mykale Schneider (W) def. Jack Buchhop, 2-1; 132 - Zaden Torres (W) pinned Tristan Wyse, 1:24; 138 - Antonio Torres (W) tech. fall Brennan Garrow, 18-3; 144 - Benicio Torres (W) def. Gabe Chapa, 5-4; 150 - Manny Gante (W) def. Ian Grime, 7-5; 157 - Kale Waxler (W) pinned Edward Yoder, 1:23; 165 - Bailey Nagel (W) won by forfeit; 175 - Zaidan Kessler (W) won by forfeit; 190 - Austin Kovar (W) pinned Jason Grime, 0:55; 215 - Wyat Ripke (A) pinned Justin Duncan, 0:14; 285 - Blake Grime (A) pinned Josh Hodges, 0:45.
