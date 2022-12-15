Defiance fell to 0-3 on the young season and 0-2 in Western Buckeye League matches following a 51-27 defeat against visiting Van Wert on Thursday.
Mason Ducat (132), Michael Walz (138) and Julian Ruiz (113) each picked up wins by fall for the Bulldogs while Alex Hinojosa took a 10-6 decision at 285. The Bulldogs had a pair of matches take nearly the full six minutes of action at 144 with Trevor Tressler and at 215 with Ashton Rose before eventually losing by pin.
DHS will hit the mats Friday and Saturday at the Smart Center at Defiance College for the Fricker’s Duals tournament.
At Defiance
Van Wert 51, Defiance 27
106 - Wesley Vaughn (VW) won by forfeit; 113 - Julian Ruiz (D) pinned Matthew Dunno, 5:19; 120 - Xavier Leal (VW) pinned Kendall Rittenhouse, 1:06; 126 - Renson Spear (VW) pinned Braydon Steltzer, 1:10; 132 - Mason Ducat (D) pinned Briggs Wallace, 1:06; 138 - Michael Walz (D) pinned Abram Collins, 1:06; 144 - Philip Burker (VW) pinned Trevor Tressler, 5:42; 150 - Dennis Sudduth (VW) def. Beau Hesselschwardt, 6-2; 157 - James Smith (VW) pinned Abel Paxton, 1:53; 165 - Gavin Miller (D) won by forfeit; 175 - Morgan Bigham (VW) pinned Reece Frederick, 0:52; 190 - Fletcher Smith (VW) pinned Spencer Thompson, 2:34; 215 - Caleb Bledsoe (VW) pinned Ashton Rose, 5:14; 285 - Alex Hinojosa (D) def. Breese Bollenbocher, 10-6.
