ST. MARYS — Defiance came up short of a win in its season opener on Thursday, falling in Western Buckeye League action to St. Marys, 48-30.
Mason Ducat (132), Viktor Jurcevich (138), Gavin Miller (165) and Reece Frederick (175) each started their 2022 seasons with wins by pin for the Bulldogs but the Roughriders took victories at the top three weight classes by ether pin or major decision and earned points at three of the four lowest weight classes.
Defiance will look to regroup with Friday’s dual at home against powerhouse Wauseon before hosting Van Wert on Thursday, Dec. 15.
At St. Marys
St. Marys 48, Defiance 30
106 - Jerimiah Cisco (SM) won by forfeit; 113 - Christian Smith (D) won by forfeit; 120 - Tate Hisey (SM) major dec. Julian Ruiz, 10-0; 126 - Michael Crites (SM) pinned Peyton Sierra, 0:53; 132 - Mason Ducat (D) pinned Zach Myers, 3:21; 138 - Viktor Jurcevich (D) pinned Quincy Tracy, 4:22; 144 - Bronson Hertenstein (SM) pinned Michael Walz, 3:21; 150 - Keegan Sharpe (SM) major dec. Beau Hesselschwardt, 13-2; 157 - Isaac Torsell (SM) pinned Abel Paxton, 1:03; 165 - Gavin Miller (D) pinned Kayden Sharpe, 3:41; 175 - Reece Frederick (D) pinned Caleb Turner, 5:44; 190 - Cole Donovan (SM) major dec. Luke Walz, 18-5; 215 - Jace Schaefer (SM) pinned Ashton Rose, 4:56; 285 - Tanner Mele (SM) pinned Alex Hinojosa, 1:17.
