Tinora capped off the regular season with a pair of convincing county wins with Defiance and Ayersville visiting Domersville Road on Thursday.
The Rams downed Defiance 45-18 in their first match of the day before defeating river rival Ayersville 54-18. Anden Ankney (138), Grady Gustwiller (174), Gavin Bowers (190) and Javen Gaines (285) were two-match winners on the day for the Rams, with Gaines’ pin of Ayersville’s Ethan Courtaway marking the senior’s 100th career victory.
Viktor Jurcevich (132) and Beau Hesselschwardt (150) each pinned opponents in the match against the Rams while Ayersville’s Levi McConnell and Abe Delano picked up victories at 150 and 215, respectively.
At Tinora
Tinora 45, Defiance 18
106 - Double forfeit; 113 - Ava Steffel (T) def. Kendall Rittenhouse, 10-7; 120 - double forfeit; 126 - Jacob Bishop (T) pinned Carvelle Tracy, 1:07; 132 - Viktor Jurcevich (D) pinned Kayden Vannortwick, 2:14; 138 - Anden Ankney (T) major dec. Mason Ducat, 13-0; 144 - Dominic Graziani (T) won by forfeit; 150 - Beau Hesselschwardt (D) pinned Grayson Delarber, 0:51; 157 - Reece Frederick (D) won by forfeit; 165 - Dalton Wolfrum (T) tech. fall Gavin Miller, 26-11; 175 - Grady Gustwiller (T) def. Spencer Thompson, 6-1; 190 - Gavin Bowers (T) pinned Luke Walz, 0:20; 215 - Landon Newsom (T) pinned Ashton Rose, 3:26; 285 - Javen Gaines (T) pinned Alex Hinojosa, 0:11.
Tinora 54, Ayersville 18
106 - Double forfeit; 113 - Ava Steffel (T) won by forfeit; 120 - Jacob Bishop (T) won by forfeit; 126 - Kayden Vannortwick (T) won by forfeit; 132 - Makenna Helmke (T) pinned Michael Bartley, 0:52; 138 - Anden Ankney (T) pinned Ryan Johnson, 2:44; 144 - Dominic Graziani (T) def. Brodie Dockery, 8-2; 150 - Levi McConnell (A) pinned Grayson Delarber, 1:20; 157 - Kasen Wellman (A) won by forfeit; 165 - Dalton Wolfrum (T) won by forfeit; 175 - Grady Gustwiller (T) pinned Wydell McCoy, 1:22; 190 - Gavin Bowers (T) def. Owen Berner, 13-9; 215 - Abe Delano (A) tech. fall Landon Newsom, 12-0; 285 - Javen Gaines (T) pinned Ethan Courtaway, 1:10.
