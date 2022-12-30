After a full day of action at Defiance High School, Napoleon’s 125 team points led the 55-team standings at the Defiance Tri-State Border War wrestling tournament on Thursday.
With multiple rounds in the books, the Wildcats have a trio of wrestlers scheduled to compete in championship bracket semifinal matches in juniors Roman Cordoba and Alex Gonzales at 106 and 113, respectively, while senior Brayden Hull was among the final four grapplers at 144.
In addition to the aforementioned trio, Harrison Bohls (120), Romeo Cordoba (126), Payton Saputo (165), Henry Eggers (190) and Isaac Lehman (285) all shook off championship-bracket defeats for wins in the consolation bracket and kept shots alive at reaching the podiums in their respective weight classes.
Archbold ranked fourth in the team standings with 107.5 points after day one while Tinora was seventh at 89.5 and Ayersville 17th overall in the field. 2022 state runner-up Brodie Dominique was dominant in three matches to reach the championship semifinals at 150 with three pins in 1:49 or faster while teammates Hayden Dickman (190) and Wyat Ripke (215) also reached the final four and fellow Streaks Mason Miller (113), Ashton Stuckey (120), Gabe Chapa (138) and Ian Grime (144) are still alive in the consolation bracket.
Defiance will have two matmen competing Friday in 132-pounder Mason Ducat and 138-pounder Michael Walz in the consolation bracket.
Of note, Ayersville junior Abe Delano and Patrick Henry senior Jeff Camp each earned their 100th career victory during competition on Thursday. Delano will match up with Jakarrey Oliver of Whiteland Community (Ind.) in a championship semifinal at 215 while Camp will compete in the consolation bracket at 150 for the Patriots.
Defiance County is also well-represented at the Border War. Tinora’s Javen Gaines (285) and Anden Ankney (138) advanced to the championship semifinals for the Rams, with teammates Jacob Bishop (120), Dalton Wolfrum (165), Cameron Urivez (175), Gavin Bowers (190) and Landon Newsom (215) still competing in consolation matches.
Along with Delano, Ayersville will have defending state qualifier Owen Berner matching up with Dickman at the 190-pound semifinals and junior Kasen Wellman in the 165-pound semis while Fairview’s Robby Bennett (132, championship semifinals), Quinton Smith (285 consolation) and Michael Betz (138 consolation) qualified for a second day of wrestling action. Hicksville’s Braedon Dix is still competing in consolation action at 113.
Other championship semifinalists included Wayne Trace’s Corbin Kimmel (120) and Samuel Moore (175), Evergreen’s Ayden Gleckler (132) and Grant Richardson (165) and Antwerp’s Eli Reinhart (157) while Paulding’s Dawson Lamb (157) and Kobe Foor (215) advanced in the consolation bracket.
In addition to the Panther duo, Swanton’s Chase Godwin (113) and Cam’ron Kirtz (215), Patrick Henry’s Skyler Wenner (113), Bryan’s Jordan Cook (138), Donnell Bush (144) and Zain Bell (285), Edgerton’s Blake Flower (175), Wayne Trace’s Graiden Troth (150) and Nate Osborn (190) and Evergreen’s Jack Stubleski (138) round out the area advancers.
Medina Invitational
MEDINA — In other wrestling action, Wauseon finished second in the prestigious Medina Invitational Tournament with 165.5 points behind team champion Medina Buckeye. Zaidan Kessler picked up a championship at 165 for the Indians while Collin Twigg and Benicio Torres dropped two-point decisions at 126 and 144, respectively, in championship matches. Zaden Torres was third at 132 for Wauseon with Zavian LaFountain (106) and Kale Waxler (157) finishing fourth.
Delta was 20th in the field, led by a third-place showing from Tyler Barnes and an eighth-place finish from Evan Hanefeld.
Marion Harding Classic
MARION — At the Marion Harding Classic, Liberty Center finished off the two-day event with a solid fifth-place finish, just 1.5 points back of fourth-place St. Marys. Xander Myers won by a 3-1 decision at 175 to take the class championship while Braedyn Tammarine was third at 106 and senior standout Owen Box earned three pins en route to a spot in the finals at 285. Logan Sifuentes (215) and Landon Massie (126) finished as tournament placers in fifth and sixth place, respectively, for LC.
