WAPAKONETA — Defiance got its 2021 wrestling schedule going in a positive direction on Thursday as the Bulldogs defeated Western Buckeye League foe Wapakoneta by a single point in their season opener, 34-33.
Mason Ducat (113), Viktor Jurcevich (132) and Dominic Tracy (175) each earned victories via pin for the Bulldogs while Quinton Simmons (120), Alex Francis (150) and Alex Hoeffel (190) were also winners by decision.
Defiance will return to action on Thursday, Dec. 9 in their home opener against St. Marys.
At Wapakoneta
Defiance 34, Wapakoneta 33
106 - Double forfeit; 113 - Mason Ducat (D) pinned Caden Mellott, 4:55; 120 - Quinton Simmons (D) dec. Dalton Huebner, 12-8; 126 - Gavino Martinez (D) won by forfeit; 132 - Viktor Jurcevich (D) pinned Zach Steinke, 1:31; 138 - Gavin Hall (W) dec. Treven Rittenhouse, 11-4; 144 - Grant Stauffer (W) pinned Eddy Cantu, 3:51; 150 - Alex Francis (D) dec. Reece Schnarre, 5-2; 157 - Corbin Mitchell (W) pinned Beau Hesselschwardt, 1:47; 165 - Dawson Ware (W) pinned Gavin Miller, 3:49; 175 - Dominic Tracy (D) pinned Jace Knouse, 3:37; 190 - Alex Hoeffel (D) dec. Andrew Mosler, 9-4; 215 - Trevor Houts (W) pinned Ashton Rose, 3:20; 285 - Cael Rostorfer (W) won by forfeit.
