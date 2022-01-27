LIMA — With just two league dual matches remaining until the Western Buckeye League tournament on Feb. 12 in Celina, Defiance kept itself in the mix of league contenders with a 45-34 dual win at Lima Bath on Thursday.
Viktor Jurcevich (138), Beau Hesselschwardt (150), Gavin Miller (157) and Reece Frederick (175) each earned victories via pin for the Bulldogs, which are now 6-1 in WBL duals behind 5-0 league leader St. Marys. Spencer Thompson picked up another victory for Defiance at 165 by out-pointing Nolan Deppe in a 10-7 decision.
The Bulldogs will return to action in a crucial league duel Thursday at home against Celina (6-1 WBL) before visiting Findlay on Friday.
In other local wrestling action, Paulding picked up a pair of 30-24 victories in a home tri-match with Edgerton and Parkway.
Jesse Shaffer (136), Dawson Lamb (175) and Cayden Breier (190) each picked up a pair of pins on the day for the Panthers while Jeremiah Smith also went 2-0 at 150. Edgerton's Raymond Barlow and Elijah Martin earned wins by pin at 138 and 190, respectively, while Justin Hoffman won an 11-4 match at 215.
At Lima Bath
Defiance 45, Lima Bath 34
106 - Carter Deppe (LB) won by forfeit; 113 - Samuel Burkholder (LB) won by forfeit; 120 - Jaxon Richey (LB) pinned Carvelle Tracy, 1:09; 126 - Michael Walz (D) won by forfeit; 132 - Eli Howerton (D) won by forfeit; 138 - Viktor Jurcevich (D) pinned Carson Myers, 3:12; 144 - Ezekiel Burkholder (LB) pinned Malachi Simmons, 1:33; 150 - Beau Hesselschwardt (D) pinned Braden Binkley, 1:55; 157 - Gavin Miller (D) pinned Skyler Thomas, 1:13; 165 - Spencer Thompson (D) def. Nolan Deppe, 10-7; 175 - Reece Frederick (D) pinned Zoran Cannode, 1:10; 190 - Luke Walz (D) won by forfeit; 215 - Austin Vanhorn (LB) pinned Ashton Rose, 1:29; 285 - Kyle Slaght (LB) major dec. Keaton Linebrink, 10-0.
At Paulding
Paulding 30, Edgerton 24
106 - Double forfeit; 113 - Double forfeit; 120 - Hayden Herman (E) won by forfeit; 126 - Ava Herman (E) won by forfeit; 132 - Jordon Hohler (E) pinned Sheridan Matty, 5:53; 138 - Jesse Shaffer (P) pinned Raymond Barlow, 1:45; 145 - Double forfeit; 150 - Jeremiah Smith (P) won by forfeit; 157 - Alfonso Casiano (P) won by forfeit; 165 - Double forfeit; 175 - Dawson Lamb (P) pinned Blake Flower, 4:11; 190 - Cayden Breier (P) pinned Elijah Martin, 3:53; 215 - Justin Huffman (E) won by forfeit; 285 - Double forfeit.
Parkway 30, Edgerton 27
106 - Double forfeit; 113 - Double forfeit; 120 - Hayden Herman (E) won by forfeit; 126 - Abbi Taylor (P) pinned Ava Herman, 0:17; 132 - Braedn Conn (P) pinned Jordon Hohler, 4:40; 138 - Raymond Barlow (E) pinned Mathias Byer, 1:30; 144 - Parker Mihm (P) won by forfeit; 150 - Trenton Garwood (P) won by forfeit; 157 - Logan Green (P) won by forfeit; 165 - Double forfeit; 175 - Blake Flower (E) won by forfeit; 190 - Elijah Martin (E) pinned Gavin Garwood, 1:12; 215 - Justin Hoffman (E) def. Jonas Farmer, 11-4; 285 - Double forfeit.
Paulding 30, Parkway 24
106 - Double forfeit; 113 - Double forfeit; 120 - Double forfeit; 126 - Abbi Taylor (Par) won by forfeit; 132 - Sheridan Matty (Pau) pinned Braedn Conn, 5:00; 138 - Jesse Shaffer (Pau) pinned Mathias Byer, 4:29; 144 - Parker Mihm (Par) won by forfeit; 150 - Jeremiah Smith (Pau) pinned Trenton Garwood, 2:27; 157 - Logan Green (Par) pinned Alfonso Casiano, 1:53; 165 - Dawson Lamb (Pau) won by forfeit; 175 - Double forfeit; 190 - Cayden Breier (Pau) pinned Gavin Garwood, 0:25; 215 - Jonas Farmer (Par) won by forfeit; 285 - Double forfeit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.