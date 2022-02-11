Defiance came up short on home mats in a bid to keep Western Buckeye League dual championship hopes alive on Thursday at ‘The Dawg Pound’ as the host Bulldogs fell to visiting Celina, 45-19.
The defeat drops Defiance into a two-way tie with the Mercer County Bulldogs at 7-2 in league dual matches behind 7-0 St. Marys ahead of Saturday’s WBL Tournament at Celina. Defiance took an early lead in the dual with a pin and major decision victory from Mason Ducat and Gavino Martinez at 113 and 120, respectively. However, the tide turned in the visiting Bulldogs’ favor with back-to-back wins by major decision at 126 and 132 to give Clina a lead it did not relinquish.
Along with the wins by Ducat and Martinez, Alex Francis claimed a hard-fought 5-3 decision at 144 for DHS while Keaton Linebrink won by forfeit at 285. Defiance missed out on a pair of winning opportunities in the mid-weights, as Spencer Thompson and Nikita Hoeffel each fell in 9-7 decisions at 165 and 150, respectively, despite leading in the third period of each match.
At Defiance
Celina 45, Defiance 19
106 - Grant Adams (C) won by forfeit; 113 - Mason Ducat (D) pinned Kaleb Krogman, 0:27; 120 - Gavino Martinez (D) major dec. Landin Wallace, 15-5; 126 - Brycen Miracle (C) major dec. Treven Rittenhouse, 11-3; 132 - Landon Engle (C) major dec. Joey Robinson, 13-3; 138 - Zack King (C) major dec. Viktor Jurcevich, 12-2; 144 - Alex Francis (D) def. Zach Greber, 5-3; 150 - Carver Harris (C) def. Nikita Hoeffel, 9-7; 157 - Jaden King (C) pinned Gavin Miller, 1:34; 165 - Gavin Brown (C) def. Spencer Thompson, 9-7; 175 - Tyler Carlin (C) pinned Luke Walz, 3:21; 190 - Alex Stachler (C) won by forfeit; 215 - Rece Rutledge (C) def. Ashton Rose, 6-2; 285 - Keaton Linebrink (D) won by forfeit.
At Napoleon
Napoleon 59, Wayne Trace 15
106 - Alex Gonzales (N) def. Corbin Kimmel, 4-2; 113 - Harrison Bohls (N) tech. fall Conner Blankenship, 4:00; 120 - Roman Cordoba (N) pinned Kendal Franklin, 2:42; 126 - Turner Garber (N) def. Jared Pierce, 10-5; 132 - Hunter Long (WT) pinned Ayden Shank, 1:17; 138 - Austin Hopkins (N) won by forfeit; 144 - Jarrett Hornish (WT) pinned Brayden Hull, 2:20; 150 - Samuel Moore (WT) def. Payton Saputo, 7-2; 157 - Jacob Aguilar (N) won by forfeit; 165 - Henry Eggers (N) pinned Elliot Boroff, 5:06; 175 - Landon Eberle (N) pinned Dyson Scott, 4:28; 190 - Angelo Gonzalez (N) pinned Nathan Osborn, 1:31; 215 - Preston Boundy (N) won by forfeit; 285 - Isaac Lehman (N) pinned Kaden Woolbright, 3:52.
At Wauseon
Wauseon 41, Oregon Clay 28
106 - Zavian LaFountain (W) def. Joshua Medina, 13-4; 113 - Candio Deluna (OC) won by forfeit; 120 - John Martinez (W) def. Micah Medina, 7-5; 126 - Nick Rodriquez (OC) def. Larry Moreno, 15-6; 132 - Zaden Torres (W) pinned Austin Ganues, 2:55; 138 - Lawson Grime (W) pinned Derek Pfieffer, 3:23; 144 - Benicio Torres (W) def. Nathan Stobinski, 12-2; 150 - Manny Gante (W) won by forfeit; 157 - Connor Twigg (W) def. Tyler Weseman, 15-10; 165 - Connor Nagel (W) def. Zach Kraus, 5-4; 175 - Dominico Migliori (OC) won by forfeit; 190 - Justin Duncan (W) pinned Nick Pfieffer, 1:18; 215 - Ty Cobb (OC) won by forfeit; 285 - Daniel Cooper (OC) won by forfeit.
