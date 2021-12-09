Despite picking up five individual victories, Defiance came up short of knocking off its second straight Western Buckeye League title contender in as many tries as visiting St. Marys downed the Bulldogs 39-18 at ‘The Dawg Pound’ on Thursday.
Defiance (1-1 WBL) got victories by decision from Mason Ducat (113), Alex Francis (150), Beau Hesselschwardt (157) and Dominic Tracy (175) while Viktor Jurcevich picked up a win via pin in 4:28 at 138. The Bulldogs weren’t far off from closing the gap as Alex Hoeffel fell by two points at 190 and Gavino Martinez fell 9-6 at 120 against the defending WBL duals and tournament champions.
The Bulldogs will return to action Friday with a dual match at Wauseon before returning to Western Buckeye League action at Van Wert on Thursday, Dec. 16 and competing in the Fricker’s Duals at Defiance College on Dec. 17-18.
At Defiance
St. Marys 39, Defiance 18
106 - Double forfeit; 113 - Mason Ducat (D) def. Tate Hisey, 7-5; 120 - Michael Crites (SM) def. Gavino Martinez, 9-6; 126 - Tyler Hisey (SM) pinned Lance Armstrong, 1:19; 132 - Trevor Hisey (SM) pinned Joey Robinson, 5:20; 138 - Viktor Jurcevich (D) pinned Bronson Hertenstein, 4:28; 144 - Isaac Torsell (SM) def. Treven Rittenhouse, 13-6; 150 - Alex Francis (D) def. Keegan Sharpe, 2-1; 157 - Beau Hesselschwardt (D) def. Logan Spray 10-4; 165 - Garret Donovan (SM) pinned Gavin Miller, 1:25; 175 - Dominic Tracy (D) def. Stashu Patterson, 4-1; 190 - Jace Schaefer (SM) def. Alex Hoeffel, 5-3; 215 - Carter Sharpe (SM) pinned Ashton Rose, 2:59; 285 - Braden Saeler (SM) won by forfeit.
Reserves: Defiance, 24-9.
At Delta
Delta 51, Archbold 27
106 - Adam Mattin (D) won by forfeit; 113 - Rylee Hanefeld (D) pinned Mason Miller, 1:22; 120 - Evan Hanefeld (D) pinned Jordan Rodriguez, 1:38; 126 - Shane Kruger (D) won by forfeit; 132 - Landon Lintermoot (D) pinned Tristan Wyse, 0:45; 138 - Carson Chiesa (D) def. Gabe Chapa, 5-2; 144 - Brodie Dominique (A) pinned Devon Haven, 0:22; 150 - Ian Grime (A) pinned Caleb Lantz, 1:10; 157 - Rusty Short (A) def. Dakota Sintobin, 10-6; 164 - Kallen Incorvaia (D) won by forfeit; 175 - Cass Chiesa (D) won by forfeit; 190 - Wyat Ripke (A) pinned Luke Schlatter, 3:24; 215 - Dylan Aeschliman (A) pinned Rollin Robinson, 3:34; 285 - Austin Kohlhofer (D) pinned Spencer Simon, 0:41.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.