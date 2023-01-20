ELIDA — Defiance got back to winning ways in Western Buckeye League wrestling action, doubling up host Elida 36-18 on Thursday in a dual meet victory.
Mason Ducat (132), Abel Paxton (157), Spencer Thompson (175) and Ashton Rose (215) all won by decision for Defiance (2-4 WBL), with Rose’s 6-4 win coming in sudden victory. Michael (144) and Luke Walz (190) added victories by fall for the visiting Bulldogs while Viktor Jurcevich (138) and Beau Hesselschwardt (150) were both defeated by two-point margins.
Following the league victory, Defiance will hit the mats at the Archbold Chuck Forward Duals on Saturday before hosting the Bluestreaks on Tuesday Jan. 24 and returning to league action at home on Thursday Jan. 26 against Lima Bath.
At Elida
Defiance 36, Elida 18
106 - Double forfeit; 113 - Keith Noble (E) won by forfeit; 120 - Double forfeit; 126 - Dylan Maus (E) won by forfeit; 132 - Mason Ducat (D) def. Skyler Kirk, 12-5; 138 - Shanndon Smith (E) def. Viktor Jurcevich, 12-10; 144 - Michael Walz (D) pinned Matthew Schum, 0:42; 150 - Parker Guth (E) def. Beau Hesselschwardt, 4-2; 157 - Abel Paxton (E) def. Garrett Beamer, 9-3; 165 - Gavin Miller (D) won by forfeit; 175 - Spencer Thompson (D) def. Ayden Dailey, 12-5; 190 - Luke Walz (D) pinned Carter Kerby, 2:34; 215 - Ashton Rose (D) def. Dejuan Jones, 6-4 (sudden victory); 285 - Alex Hinojosa (D) won by forfeit.
