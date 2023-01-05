Defiance picked up its first Western Buckeye League dual match victory of the season as the Bulldog wrestling team knocked off visiting Lima Shawnee 41-34 at ‘The Dawg Pound’ on Thursday.
Kendall Rittenhouse (113), Viktor Jurcevich (132), Michael Walz (144) and Ashton Rose (215) earned wins via pin for the Bulldogs (1-2 WBL) while Mason Ducat earned a win by technical fall at 138 and both Gavin Miller (165) and Spencer Thompson (175) won decisions against their respective opponents.
The Bulldogs will look to compete well this weekend as members of the prestigious Perrysburg Invitational Tournament on Friday and Saturday before resuming league duals on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at home against Wapakoneta.
At Defiance
Defiance 41, Lima Shawnee 34
106 - Kole Dodson (LS) won by forfeit; 113 - Kendall Rittenhouse (D) pinned Nolan Sites, 0:38; 120 - Donavyn Campbell (LS) won by forfeit; 126 - Alejandro Reyes (LS) won by forfeit; 132 - Viktor Jurcevich (D) pinned Peter Dwyer, 0:47; 138 - Mason Ducat (D) tech. fall Ethan Morgan, 17-1; 144 - Michael Walz (D) pinned Keeven Green, 1:19; 157 - Ben Bullock (LS) pinned Abel Paxton, 1:46; 165 - Gavin Miller (D) def. Drew Neidemire, 9-2; 175 - Spencer Thompson (D) def. Tyler Lauck, 6-3; 190 - Preston Coppler (LS) major dec. Luke Walz, 12-3; 215 - Ashton Rose (D) pinned Gabe Jamison, 1:48; 285 - Champ Keysor (LS) pinned Alex Hinojosa, 0:37.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.