Defiance upped its season mark to 10-7 on the year, winning its fifth straight Western Buckeye League match with a 53-15 win over Lima Bath on Thursday.

Treven Rittenhouse (106), Carmela Castaneda (126) and Alex Francis (145) all earned wins by pinfall for Defiance while Gavino Martinez picked up a 21-6 technical fall victory at 120 for the Bulldogs.

Defiance will compete with Wayne Trace in a tri-match at Montpelier on Saturday before hosting Findlay on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

At Defiance

Defiance 53, Lima Bath 15

106 - Treven Rittenhouse (D) pinned Samuel Burkholder, 0:35; 113 - Nathan Herod (D) won by forfeit; 120 - Gavino Martinez (D) tech. fall Ashton Bonnano, 21-6; 126 - Carmela Castaneda (D) pinned Braden Binkley, 5:10; 132 - Viktor Jurcevich (D) won by forfeit; 138 - Ezekiel Burkholder (LB) pinned Beau Hesselschwardt, 3:55; 145 - Alex Francis (D) pinned Ricky Deppe, 0:59; 152 - Dominic Tracy (D) won by forfeit; 160 - Jayden Shaw (LB) tech. fall Luke Walz, 15-0; 170 - Reece Frederick (D) won by forfeit; 182 - Nolan Deppe (LB) major dec. Spencer Thompson, 14-4; 195 - Double forfeit; 220 - Ashton Rose (D) won by forfeit; 285 - Double forfeit.

At Ayersville

Bryan 33, Ayersville 29

106 - Bryan won by forfeit; 113 - Double forfeit; 120 - Double forfeit; 126 - Shannon Hohenberger (A) pinned Donnell Bush, 0:56; 132 - Lane Hurlbert (B) pinned Tyler Winzeler, 3:50; 128 - Aiden Fenter (B) dec. Dominic Johnson, 9-3; 145 - Joseph Romes (A) pinned Broston Bernath, 1:59; 152 - Kasen Wellman (A) pinned Mikey Wolff, 1:08; 160 - Luke Delano (A) pinned Jaydon Dennis, 2:03; 170 - Bryan won by forfeit; 182 - Double forfeit; 195 - Dylan McCandless (B) pinned Abe Delano, 4:43; 220 - Carson Lause (A) pinned Tyler Spisak, 1:24; 285 - Christian Hollister (B) pinned Ethan Courtaway, 2:31.

Columbus Grove 37, Bryan 37 (Grove won on criteria)

106 - Dominique Bherns (B) pinned Nicholas Wolverton, 2:17; 113 - Columbus Grove won by forfeit; 120 - Columbus Grove won by forfeit; 126 - Donnell Bush (B) major dec. Zane Stechschulte, 14-5; 132 - Lane Hurlbert (B) pinned Wyatt Watt, 2:06; 138 - Aiden Fenter (B) pinned Logan Mershman, 2:58; 145 - Landon Schroeder (CG) pinned Broston Bernath, 1:31; 152 - Xander Cagle (B) pinned Brenton Renner, 3:14; 160 - Mikey Wolff (B) dec. Dillon Bryan, 4-3; 170 - Justin Glanders (CG) pinned Jaydon Dennis, 1:42; 182 - Malachi Collins (B) pinned Tanner Blankemeyer, 2:35; 195 - Ezra Jones (CG) major dec. Dylan McCandless, 11-3; 220 - Jacob Lyons (CG) pinned Tyler Spisak, 1:52; 285 - Jeff Meyer (CG) dec. Christian Hollister, 7-1.

At Montpelier

Montpelier 36, Swanton 15

106 - Double forfeit; 113 - Jaycee Altaffer (M) won by forfeit; 120 - Double forfeit; 126 - Makaya Crisenberry (M) won by forfeit; 132 - Landon Brigle (M) won by forfeit; 138 - Double forfeit; 145 - Andre Aguirre (M) won by forfeit; 152 - Cody Dekoeyer (S) dec. Kashe Bible, 7-5; 160 - Hunter Gowing (S) won by forfeit; 170 - Double forfeit; 182 - Double forfeit; 195 - Gavin Wurm (M) won by forfeit; 220 - Ashtyn Mason (M) won by forfeit; 285 - Brodie Stevens (S) won by forfeit.

Edgerton 42, Swanton 12

106 - Double forfeit; 113 - Double forfeit; 120 - Hayden Herman (E) won by forfeit; 126 - Jordan Hohler (E) won by forfeit; 132 - Raymond Barlow (E) won by forfeit; 138 - Double forfeit; 145 - Shawn Murphy (E) won by forfeit; 152 - Double forfeit; 160 - Double forfeit; 170 - Hunter Gowing (S) pinned Jordan Warner, 6:18; 182 - Blake Flower (E) won by forfeit; 195 - Elijah Martin (E) won by forfeit; 220 - Justin Huffman (E) won by forfeit; 285 - Brodie Stevens (S) pinned Mathias Shepler, 1:27.

Edgerton 36, Montpelier 24

106 - Double forfeit; 113 - Double forfeit; 120 - Hayden Herman (E) pinned Jaycee Altaffer, 2:21; 126 - Jordan Hohler (E) pinned Makaya Crisenberry, 1:00; 132 - Landon Brigle (M) pinned Raymond Barlow, 0:35; 138 - Double forfeit; 145 - Kashe Bible (M) def. Shawn Murphy by default; 152 - Andre Aguirre (M) won by forfeit; 160 - Double forfeit; 170 - Jordan Warner (E) won by forfeit; 182 - Blake Flower (E) won by forfeit; 195 - Gavin Wurm (M) pinned Elijah Martin, 3:05; 220 - Justin Huffman (E) pinned Ashtyn Mason, 3:08; 285 - Mathias Shepler (E) won by forfeit.

