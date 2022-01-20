Defiance picked up key wins by forfeit at the higher weights, taking advantage of Elida’s numbers in a 45-27 Western Buckeye League dual wrestling victory at ‘The Dawg Pound’ on Thursday to stay in the hunt atop the league standings.
Gavin Miller picked up a win by pin at 165 for the Bulldogs (4-1 WBL), which are tied with Celina behind league unbeaten St. Marys (4-0) in the league table for dual matches. Reece Frederick (175), Spencer Thompson (190) and Keaton Linebrink (285) were winners by forfeit as Defiance picked up four triumphs in competed matches. Mason Ducat earned an 11-4 victory at 113 for DHS while Gavino Martinez (126) and Michael Walz (132) were winners by fall to join Miller.
Defiance will travel to Lima Bath on Thursday, Jan. 27 for a league tilt before a key weekend in February with a home bout vs. Celina on Thursday, Feb. 3, a dual at Findlay the next day and a state duals tournament matchup on Saturday, Feb. 5.
At Defiance
Defiance 45, Elida 27
106 - Double forfeit; 113 - Mason Ducat (D) def. Skyler Kirk, 11-4; 120 - Carvelle Tracy (D) won by forfeit; 126 - Gavino Martinez (D) pinned Dylan Maus, 2:59; 132 - Michael Walz (D) pinned Isaac Fredericks, 0:57; 138 - Parker Guth (E) pinned Malachi Simmons, 3:52; 144 - Garrett Beamer (E) pinned Brady Nolan, 0:29; 150 - Conner Douglass (E) pinned Alex Francis, 2:38; 157 - Ayden Dailey (E) pinned Beau Hesselschwardt, 5:42; 165 - Gavin Miller (D) pinned Peyton Kline, 0:27; 175 - Reece Frederick (D) won by forfeit; 190 - Spencer Thompson (D) won by forfeit; 215 - Dejuan Jones (E) def. Ashton Rose, 8-5; 285 - Keaton Linebrink (D) won by forfeit.
