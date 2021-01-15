ELIDA -- Defiance evened its season record at 8-8 and 4-1 in Western Buckeye League matches, dispatching Elida 47-21 on Thursday evening.
Carmella Castaneda (132), Reece Frederick (160), Alex Francis (152) and Spencer Thompson (170) all picked up wins via pinfall for Defiance, while Gavino Martinez picked up a victory at 120 via technical fall in an 18-3 triumph.
With the win, the Bulldogs stay in range of WBL unbeatens St. Marys and Celina (5-0 WBL) in the regular-season standings. Defiance will return to action with a home tri-match against Wayne Trace and Edgerton on Saturday and a home dual against Columbus Grove on Tuesday.
At Elida
Defiance 47, Elida 21
106 - Skyler Kirk (E) dec. Treven Rittenhouse, 9-7; 113 - Nate Herod (D) won by forfeit; 120 - Gavino Martinez (D) tech. fall Parker Guth, 18-3; 126 - Viktor Jurcevich (D) won by injury default vs. James Sperry; 132 - Carmella Castaneda (D) pinned Isaac Frederick, 1:35; 138 - Garrett Beamer (E) won by forfeit; 145 - Conner Douglass (E) pinned Nikita Hoeffel, 1:51; 152 - Alex Francis (D) pinned Ayden Dailey, 3:33; 160 - Reece Frederick (D) pinned Payton Kline, 0:22; 170 - Spencer Thompson (D) pinned D’Angelo Hall, 5:15; 182 - Alex Hoeffel (D) won by forfeit; 195 - Double forfeit; 220 - Brock Lyons (E) pinned Ashton Rose, 1:46; 285 - Double forfeit.
