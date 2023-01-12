KENTON — Defiance picked up its second Western Buckeye League dual match victory in the last three tries on Thursday, downing host Kenton 45-18.
Starting at 150, Defiance answered a forfeit loss in its first match with decision wins by Abel Paxton (157) and Gavin Miller (165) while Luke Walz pinned Jace Perkins in 55 seconds for another victory for the Bulldogs at 190. Ashton Rose added another pin at 215 for Defiance as Viktor Jurceivch (132, pin) and Beau Hesselschwardt (144, 3-1 decision) rounded out the Bulldogs’ big winners.
Defiance will return to league action with a match at Elida on Thursday, Jan. 19.
At Kenton
Defiance 45, Kenton 18
106 - Double forfeit; 113 - Double forfeit; 120 - Harrison Brien (K) pinned Kendall Rittenhouse, 5:15; 126 - Karson Davis (K) pinned Carvelle Tracy, 0:51; 132 - Viktor Jurcevich (D) pinned Antonio Pettit, 4:58; 138 - Michael Walz (D) won by forfeit; 144 - Beau Hesselschwardt (D) def. Aaron Modd, 3-1; 150 - Anthony Hunt (K) won by forfeit; 157 - Abel Paxton (D) def. Jared Manns, 8-5; 165 - Gavin Miller (D) def. Gavin Manns, 7-2; 175 - Reece Frederick (D) won by forfeit; 190 - Luke Walz (D) pinned Jace Perkins, 0:55; 215 - Ashton Rose (D) pinned Matthew Handel, 3:45; 285 - Alex Hinojosa (D) won by forfeit.
