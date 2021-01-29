CELINA - The Defiance wrestling team fell to 5-2 in WBL dual meets as Celian won the battle of the Bulldogs, 61-6.
Defiance scored decisions from Treven Rittenhouse (106) and Alex Francis (145).
Celina moved to 7-0 in the WBL.
At Napoleon, the Wildcats scored a 42-24 win over Findlay. Harrison Bohls (106), Brayden Hull (145) and Angelo Gonzalez (170) all scored pins for Napoleon.
At Celina
Celina 61, Defiance 6
106 – Treven Rittenhouse (D) dec. Landin Wallace, 6-0; 113 – Derrick Slater (C) p. Gavino Martinez, 1:27; 120 - Brycen Miracle (C) dec. Viktor Jurcevich, 6-2; 126 - Zach Greber (C) p. Carmela Castaneda, 2:44; 132 - Zack King (C) won by forfeit; 138 - Landon Engle (C) maj. dec. Beau Hesselschwardt, 13-3; 145 - Alex Francis (D) dec. Kyler Bowlby, 5-3; 152 - Jaden King (C) dec. Dominic Tracy, 7-2; 160 - Gavin Brown (C) dec. Spencer Thompson, 8-5; 170 - Tyler Carlin (C) p. Reece Frederick, 1:31; 182 - Alex Stachler (C) won by forfeit; 195 - Rece Rutledge (C) won by forfeit; 220 - Joey Posada (C) p. Ashton Rose, 3:37; 285 - Keene Rinderle (C) won by forfeit.
At Napoleon
Napoleon 42, Findlay 24
106 - Harrison Bohls (N) p. Will Johnston, 1:29; 113 - Roman Cordaba (N) maj. dec. Malikhi Gunn, 16-1; 120 - Hudson Goebel (F) p. Ayden Shank; 126 - TJ Barnes (F) dec. Austin Hopkins, 9-2; 132 - Claude Buckmaster (N) dec. John Paul Smith, 6-2; 138 - Ethan Mitchell (F) p. William Apple; 145 - Brayden Hull (N) p. Austin Sertell, 3:36; 152 - Grant Jolliff (F) dec. Henry Eggers, 6-3; 160 - Caiden Freyman (F) p. Jacob Aguilar; 170 - Angelo Gonzalez (N) p. Daishon Jackson, 1:57; 182 - Landon Eberle (N) dec. Allen Peters, 8-4; 195 - Ethan Fields (N) won by forfeit; 220 - Tucker Holifield (N) dec. Tyler Treft, 5-3; 285 - Demitrius Hernandez (N) maj dec. Max Farmer, 13-2.
