Defiance was victorious for the first time on the young season on the mats as the Bulldog wrestlers evened their season and Western Buckeye League mark at 1-1 with a 47-24 home victory over Van Wert on Thursday.
Trevor Tressler (120), Beau Hesselschwardt (138), Spencer Thompson (170) and Eli Kline (285) won by pinfall for the Bulldogs, while 126-pounder Gavino Martinez and 152-pounder Alex Francis each won by major decision. Dom Tracy added a 7-0 win at 160.
With Friday’s scheduled match against Wauseon postponed due to COVID concerns in the Wauseon program, the Bulldogs’ next match will come on Thursday at home in WBL action with Lima Shawnee and then Saturday, Dec. 19 at home against Norwalk St. Paul
At Defiance
Defiance 47, Van Wert 24
106 - Double forfeit; 113; Treven Rittenhouse (D) won by forfeit; 120 - Trevor Tressler (D) pinned Matthew Dunno, 2:26; 126 - Gavino Martinez (D) major dec. Killian Sudduth, 14-6; 132 - Dennis Sudduth (VW) pinned Carmela Castaneda, 1:43; 138 - Beau Hesselschwardt (D) pinned Xavier Leal, 2:39; 145 - Jordan Rollins (VW) won by forfeit; 152 - Alex Francis (D) major dec. James Smith, 14-1; 160 - Dom Tracy (D) dec. Macein Bigham, 7-0; 170 - Spencer Thompson (D) pinned Caleb Bledsoe, 1:42; 182 - Alex Hoeffel (D) won by forfeit; 195 - Reece Frederick (D) won by forfeit; 220 - Spencer Blue (VW) won by forfeit; 285 - El Kline (VW) pinned Ashton Rose, 1:32.
At Archbold
Delta 56, Archbold 21
106 - Mason Miller (A) won by forfeit; 113 - Evan Hanefeld (D) won by forfeit; 120 - Shane Kruger (D) pinned Jordan Rodriguez, 0:56; 126 - Carson Chiesa (D) won by forfeit; 132 - Zack Mattin (D) pinned Blake Grime, 2:35; 138 - Gabe Meyer (D) major dec. Gabe Chapa, 9-0; 145 - Jayce Helminiak (D) major dec. Rusty Short, 15-3; 152 - Josh Nofzinger (A) dec. Holden Barnes, 4-2; 160 - Kaleb Barnes (D) won by forfeit; 170 - Evan Perry (D) pinned Wyat Ripke, 1:49; 182 - Carson Meyer (A) pinned Jose Fonseca, 1:28; 195 - Max Hoffman (D) pinned John Yoder, 2:23; 220 - Austin Kohlhofer (D) pinned Hayden Dickman, 2:30; 285 - Spencer Simon (A) pinned Lucas Wolpert, 0:24.
