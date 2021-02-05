Defiance was able to score a 34-30 win over Evergreen in a dual match as part of a tri-meet with the Vikings and Tinora at Tinora.
Viktor Jurcevich and Dominic Tracy tallied pins for the Bulldogs.
Tinora also defeated Evergreen, 48-31.
At Wauseon, the Indians scored a 50-23 win over rival Archbold. Collin Twigg (106), John Martinez (113), Lawson Gime (132), Zaiden Kessler (160), Austin Kovar (170) and Jaden Banister (285) all won by pin for Wauseon.
Wyat Ripke (182) and Carson Meyer (195) had pins for Archbold.
At Tinora
Defiance 34, Evergreen 30
106 - Treven Rittenhouse (D) dec. Ayden Gleckler, 7-0; 113 - Gavino Martinez (D) md. Brodie Setmire, 19-5; 120 - Jack Stubleski (E) p. Viktor Jurcevich, :29; 126 - Viktor Jurcevich (D) p. Rylan Fahrer, 3:26; 132 - Isaac Overfield (E) p. Carmela Castaneda, 4:49; 138 - Austin Pennington (E) p. Nikita Hoeffel, 1:35; 145 - Grant Richardson (E) p. Beau Hesselschwardt, 3:48; 152 - Dominic Tracy (D) p. Jason Head, :37; 160 - Spencer Thompson (D) dec. Daniel Johnson, 10-5; 170 - Reece Frederick (D) won by forfeit; 182 - double forfeit; 195 - double forfeit; 220 - Ashton Rose (D) won by forfeit; 285 - Cody Sheller (E) won by forfeit.
At Wauseon
Wauseon 50, Archbold 23
106 - Collin Twigg (W) p. Mason Miller, 2:50; 113 - John Martinez (W) p. Logen Bowerman, 1:50; 120 - Damon Molina (W) won by forfeit; 126 - Zaden Torres (W) dec. Ian Grime, 6-1; 132 - Lawson Grime (W) p. Gabe Chapa, 1:02; 138 - Brodie Dominique (A) tech fall Manny Gante, 17-2; 145 - Andrew Francis (A) dec. Connor Nagel, 8-6 (SV); 152 - Connor Twigg (W) tech fall Rusty Short, 19-3; 160 - Zaiden Kessler (W) p. Josh Nofzinger, 4:43; 170 - Austin Kovar (W) p. Lance Bauer, :43; 182 - Wyat Ripke (A) p. Justin Duncan, 2:55; 195 - Carson Meyer (A) p. Jack Shema, 1:35; 220 - Hayden Dickman (A) dec. Ethan Kessler, 2-1; 285 - Jaden Banister (W) p. Yong Rata, 1:12.
