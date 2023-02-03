CELINA — Defiance picked up three straight wins in the middle weights but low numbers at the smaller weights helped hinder the Bulldogs in a 60-20 Western Buckeye League dual wrestling loss at Celina on Thursday.
Viktor Jurcevich (132), Mason Ducat (138) and Michael Walz (144) each earned wins on the mats for Defiance (4-3 WBL) by sudden victory, technical fall and pin, respectively. However, Celina (6-2 WBL) rattled off six straight wins by pin from 150 to 215 before Defiance’s Alex Hinojosa earned a pin at 285.
Defiance will return to the mats next for a road match at Ottawa-Glandorf Monday before the WBL championships Saturday, Feb. 11 at Elida.
At Celina
Celina 60, Defiance 20
106 - Josiah King (C) won by forfeit; 113 - Kaleb Krogman (C) won by forfeit; 120 - Aaren King (C) won by forfeit; 126 - BJ Tare (C) won by forfeit; 132 - Viktor Jurcevich (D) def. Skyler Fokine, 14-12 (sudden victory); 138 - Mason Ducat (D) tech. fall Zack King, 20-4; 144 - Michael Walz (D) pinned Andrew Hines, 3:17; 150 - Zach Greber (C) pinned Beau Hesselschwardt, 1:27; 157 - Carver Harris (C) pinned Jackson Honsberger, 1:47; 165 - Gavin Brown (C) pinned Gavin Miller, 2:00; 175 - Tyler Carlin (C) pinned Spencer Thompson, 2:00; 190 - Josh Sweeney (C) pinned Luke Walz, 1:19; 215 - Rece Rutledge (C) pinned Ashton Rose, 5:09; 285 - Alex Hinojosa (D) pinned Carter Ly, 3:54.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.