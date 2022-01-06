LIMA — Defiance got off a two-match dual slide and picked up its third Western Buckeye League victory in four tries with a 54-16 rout of host Lima Shawnee on Thursday.
Aided by six wins by pin and a sudden-victory triumph by Alex Francis at 150, the Bulldogs (3-1 WBL) earned the convincing victory. Gavino Martinez (120), Treven Rittenhouse (126), Viktor Jurcevich (132), Joey Robinson (138), Dominic Tracy (175) and Alex Hoeffel (190) each earned pin victories for Defiance while freshman Eli Howerton nabbed a 10-4 victory at 144.
Defiance will look to build off the league win at the Perrysburg Invitational on Friday and Saturday before a home bout in WBL play against Kenton on Thursday, Jan. 13.
In other wrestling action, Archbold earned some key victories to out-point Wayne Trace 43-34 in dual action at ‘The Thunderdome.’
Jordan Rodriguez (120), Jack Buchhop (126) and Spencer Simon (285) each earned wins via pin for the victorious Bluestreaks but the marquee clash came at 150 where 2020 state placer and Archbold sophomore Brodie Dominique edged out defending 126 state champion Jarrett Hornish in a 4-3 thriller.
Jared Pierce (132, pin), Corbin Kimmel (113, pin), Graiden Troth (138, major decision), Samuel Moore (157, pin) and Nathan Osborn (215, pin) earned victories on the day for the Raiders.
At Lima Shawnee
Defiance 54, Lima Shawnee 16
106 — Double forfeit; 113 — Mason Ducat (D) won by forfeit; 120 — Gavino Martinez (D) pinned Donovyn Campbell, 3:58; 126 — Treven Rittenhouse (D) pinned Kayne Brown, 4:46; 132 — Viktor Jurcevich (D) pinned Ethan Morgan, 1:28; 138 — Joey Robinson (D) pinned Noah Goens, 2:00; 144 — Eli Howerton (D) def. Trystan Norbeck, 10-4; 150 — Alex Francis (D) def. Ben Bullock, 12-10 (sudden victory); 157 — Beau Hesselschwardt (D) won by forfeit; 165 — Drew Neidermire (LS) pinned Gavin Miller, 4:59; 175 — Dominic Tracy (D) pinned Tyler Lauck, 2:49; 190 — Alex Hoeffel (D) pinned Elliot Beerline, 2:48; 215 — Kamden Edmiston (LS) major dec. Keaton Linebrink, 10-2; 285 — Alton Clayton (LS) pinned Ja’Mari Collins, 1:31.
At Archbold
Archbold 43, Wayne Trace 34
106 — Trinity Lauber (A) won by forfeit; 113 — Corbin Kimmel (WT) pinned Mason Miller, 1:46; 120 — Jordan Rodriguez (A) pinned Conner Blankenship, 2:41; 126 — Jack Buchhop (A) pinned Kendal Franklin, 0:25; 132 — Jared Pierce (WT) pinned Tristan Wyse, 0:40; 138 — Graiden Troth (WT) major dec. Brennan Garrow, 9-1; 144 — Hunter Long (WT) won by forfeit; 150 — Brodie Dominique (A) def. Jarrett Hornish, 4-3; 157 — Samuel Moore (WT) pinned Edward Yoder, 1:00; 165 — Rusty Short (A) major dec. Elliot Boroff, 11-1; 175 — Wyat Ripke (A) won by forfeit; 190 — Trevor Bowerman (A) won by forfeit; 215 — Nathan Osborn (WT) pinned Anthony Beltran, 1:43; 285 — Spencer Simon (A) pinned Kaden Woolbright, 1:17.
