Defiance improved to 5-1 in Western Buckeye League dual matches this season as the Bulldogs slotted their lineup with young grapplers in a lopsided 58-6 win over Kenton at ‘The Dawg Pound’ on Thursday.
Freshmen Carvelle Tracy (120) and Joey Robinson (132) picked up wins by major decision and a 6-5 result, respectively, while freshmen Michael Walz (126), Brady Nolan (144) and Ja’Mari Collins (285) were victorious via forfeit. Juniors Nikita Hoeffel (157), Gavin Miller (165) were winners by pinfall and decision, respectively.
Defiance will return to action at the Napoleon Gold Medals Duals on Friday and Saturday before another home league match with Elida on Thursday, Jan. 20.
At Defiance
Defiance 58, Kenton 6
106 - Double forfeit; 113 - Double forfeit; 120 - Carvelle Tracy (D) major dec. Karson Davis, 11-3; 126 - Michael Walz (D) won by forfeit; 132 - Joey Robinson (D) def. Logan Brown, 6-5; 138 - Anthony Hunt (K) pinned Eli Howerton, 0:34; 144 - Brady Nolan (D) won by forfeit; 150 - Beau Hesselschwardt (D) won by forfeit; 157 - Nikita Hoeffel (D) pinned Damian Diaz, 3:38; 165 - Gavin Miller (D) def. Gavan Manns, 5-2; 175 - Reece Frederick (D) won by forfeit; 190 - Luke Walz (D) won by forfeit; 215 - Keaton Linebrink (D) pinned Matthew Handel, 1:44; 285 - Ja’Mari Collins (D) won by forfeit.
At Wauseon
Wauseon 51, Liberty Center 12
106 - Zavian LaFountain (W) won by forfeit; 113 - Collin Twigg (W) pinned Colton Szczepanski, 1:43; 120 - Drew Matthews (LC) def. Hunter Wasnich, 7-2; 126 - John Martinez (W) def. Jackson Bartels, 8-1; 132 - Carter Nofziger (W) pinned Emmett Perry, 5:21; 138 - Mason Ritter (W) def. William Wittenmeyer, 7-2; 144 - Lawson Grime (W) pinned Tyler Ley, 0:43; 150 - Trenten Keesbury (W) def. Andrew Moench, 5-4; 157 - Connor Nagel (W) def. Xander Myers, 10-1; 165 - Connor Twigg (W) def. Camren Foster, 6-1; 175 - Zaiden Kessler (W) tech. fall Kaden Bergstedt, 5:41; 190 - Owen Johnson (LC) def. Justin Duncan, 9-4; 215 - Chance Snow (W) pinned Kyle Huffman, 5:42; 285 - Owen Box (LC) won by forfeit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.