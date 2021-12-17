VAN WERT — Defiance picked up its second Western Buckeye League win in three tries on Thursday as the Bulldogs snapped a two-match dual losing skid with a 58-15 win at Van Wert.
Mason Ducat (113), Gavino Martinez (120), Michael Walz (126), Treven Rittenhouse (132), Beau Hesselschwardt (150), Dominic Tracy (175) and Ashton Rose (285) earned pin victories for the Bulldogs (2-2, 2-1 WBL) while Joey Robinson racked up the points in a 10-8 win at 138 and Alex Hoeffel had a nearly-identical finish, winning 10-9 at 190.
Alex Francis chipped in a win by major decision by beating James Smith 14-0 at 157 for the Bulldogs, which will compete in the Fricker’s Duals Tournament at Defiance College’s Smart Center on Friday and Saturday. Friday action will begin at 2 p.m. with Saturday matches starting at 10 a.m.
At Van Wert
Defiance 58, Van Wert 15
106 - Kaedyn Swander (VW) won by forfeit; 113 - Mason Ducat (D) pinned Joaquin Estrada, 3:17; 120 - Gavino Martinez (D) pinned Renson Spear, 1:53; 126 - Michael Walz (D) pinned Xavier Leal, 3:35; 132 - Treven Rittenhouse (D) pinned Ashton Baer, 0:47; 138 - Joey Robinson (D) def. Dennis Sudduth, 10-8; 144 - Eddy Cantu (D) won by forfeit; 150 - Beau Hesselschwardt (D) pinned Jordan Rawlins, 1:10; 157 - Alex Francis (D) major dec. James Smith, 14-0; 165 - Dolan Haynes (VW) pinned Gavin Miller, 0:06; 175 - Dominic Tracy (D) pinned Christian Thatcher, 0:16; 190 - Alex Hoeffel (D) def. Caleb Bledsoe, 10-9; 215 - Drew Deitemeyer (VW) def. Keaton Linebrink, 5-2; 285 - Ashton Rose (D) pinned Turner Witten, 3:34.
At Wauseon
Wauseon 56, Toledo Whitmer 12
106 - Zavian LaFountain (Wa) won by forfeit; 113 - Double forfeit; 120 - Collin Twigg (Wa) won by forfeit; 126 - John Martinez (Wa) def. Hayden Chase, 3-0; 132 - Zaden Torres (Wa) def. Trent Wulf, 8-3; 138 - Jaiden Sarabia (Wh) pinned Lawson Grime, 3:20; 144 - Benicio Torres (Wa) pinned Ethan Soll, 3:49; 150 - Trenten Keesbury (Wa) won by forfeit; 157 - Connor Nagel (Wa) won by forfeit; 165 - Connor Twigg (Wa) def. Isaiah Schlegel, 9-3; 175 - Zaiden Kessler (Wa) pinned Evan Hart, 1:20; 190 - Justin Duncan (Wa) pinned Savannah Isaac, 5:45; 215 - Chance Snow (Wa) pinned Joe Esser, 1:28; 285 - Logan Moody (Wh) pinned John Flores, 3:58.
At Lincolnview
Paulding 42, Lincolnview 30
106 - Double forfeit; 113 - Skylar Byer (L) won by forfeit; 120 - Cody Ricker (L) won by forfeit; 132 - Sheridan Matty (P) pinned Joey Sawyer, 1:12; 138 - Jonny Wolford (P) won by forfeit; 144 - Dylan Hensley (L) pinned Jesse Shaffer, 2:56; 150 - Jeremiah Smith (P) pinned Asher Hubble (L), 1:10; 157 - Alfonso Casiano (P) pinned Sha-Lynn Boroff, 1:40; 165 - Dawson Lamb (P) pinned Alex Hefner, 0:27; 175 - Dylan Bowyer (L) pinned Cayden Breier, 0:49; 190 - Karson Mudel (P) won by forfeit; 215 - Marciano Murdock (P) pinned Landon Kramer, 1:43; 285 - Tyler Ulrey (L) won by forfeit.
Montpelier 39, Paulding 36
106 - Jayden Cretors (M) won by forfeit; 113 - Jacee Altaffer (M) won by forfeit; 120 - Makaya Crisenbery (M) won by forfeit; 132 - Sheridan Matty (P) won by forfeit; 138 - Landon Brigle (M) pinned Jonny Wolford, 1:51; 144 - Jesse Shaffer (P) won by forfeit; 150 - Jeremiah Smith (P) pinned Andre Aguirre, 1:08; 157 - Alfonso Casiano (P) won by forfeit; 165 - Dawson Lamb (P) pinned Hunter Beck, 1:25; 175 - Cayden Breier (P) pinned Kaden Cummins, 2:10; 190 - Logan Carpenter (M) def. Karson Mudel, 7-2; 215 - Ashtyn Mason (M) pinned Marciano Murdock, 4:13; 285 - Monte Treesh (M) won by forfeit.
