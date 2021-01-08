Bulldog CAROUSEL.jpg

KENTON -- Defiance evened its season record at 6-6 on the year, picking up a 42-33 Western Buckeye League dual match victory over host Kenton on Thursday.

Treven Rittenhouse (106), Viktor Jurcevich (126), Alex Francis (152), Dom Tracy (160) and Spencer Thompson (182) each picked up victories via pinfall for the Bulldogs.

Defiance will return to action on Saturday morning with Eastwood and Toledo Whitmer visiting “The Dawg Pound” at 9:30 a.m.

At Kenton

Defiance 42, Kenton 33

106 - Treven Rittenhouse (D) pinned Connor Dye, 2:33; 113 - Gavino Martinez (D) won by forfeit; 120 - Jackson Fortman (D) won by forfeit; 126 - Viktor Jurcevich (D) pinned Aaron Modd, 0:54; 132 - Logan Brown (K) won by forfeit; 138 - Anthony Hunt (K) pinned Beau Hesselschwardt, 4-2; 145 - Double forfeit; 152 - Alex Francis (D) pinned Damian Diaz, 3:32; 160 - Dominic Tracy (D) pinned Zach Hart, 0:46; 170 - Carter Bays (K) pinned Reece Frederick, 1:41; 182 - Spencer Thompson (D) pinned Gavan Manns, 2:51; 195 - Josh Hart (K) won by forfeit; 220 - Brandon Bowling (K) pinned Ashton Rose, 2:21; 285 - Eli Kauble (K) won by forfeit.

