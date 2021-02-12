LIBERTY CENTER - Archbold split a pair of NWOAL dual meet matches on Thursday as the Streaks beat Evergreen and fell to Liberty Center.

Archbold was able to score a 55-22 win over the Vikings. Wyat Fryman, Gabe Chapa, Brodie Dominique, Andrew Francis and Rusty Short all picked up pins for the Bluestreaks. 

The Streaks fell to Liberty Center, 46-30. Jordan Rodriguez, Chapa, Francis and Hayden Dickman won by pinfall for Archbold. 

In the final match of the tri-meet, Liberty Center scored a 60-15 win over the Vikings. 

At Liberty Center

Archbold 55, Evergreen 22

106 - Brodie Setmire (E) md. Mason Miller, 17-4; 113 - Jordan Rodriguez (A) md. Ayden Gleckler, 10-2; 120 - Jack Stubleski (E) p. Logen Bowerman, 1:36; 126 - Wyat Fryman (A) p. Rylan Fahrer, 3:34; 132 - Gabe Chapa (A) p. Isaac Overfield, 1:45; 138 - Brodie Dominique (A) p. Austin Pennington, 2:00; 145 - Andrew Francis (A) p. Jason Head, 1:07; 152 - Josh Nofzinger (A) dec. Grant Richardson, 10-3; 160 - Rusty Short (A) p. Daniel Johnson, 1:49; 170 - Lance Bauer (A) won by forfeit; 182 - Carson Meyer (A) won by forfeit; 195 - Robert Pennington (E) won by forfeit; 220 - Brian Burrowes (A) won by forfeit; 285 - Cody Sheller (E) p. Bransin Ebersole, 4:30.

Liberty Center 46, Archbold 30

106 - Drew Matthews (LC) p. Mason Miller, 3:00; 113 - Zander Brown (LC) p. Logen Bowerman, 4:38; 120 - Jordan Rodriguez (A) p. Alexus Shaneyfelt, 5:01; 126 - Emmett Perry (LC) md. Wyat Fryman, 10-1; 132 - Xander Myers (LC) p. Wyatt Ritta, :44; 138 - Gabe Chapa (A) p. Cody Minnich, :37; 145 - Brodie Dominique (A) dec. Dylan Matthews, 1-0; 152 - Andrew Francis (A) p. Andrew Moench, 3:41; 160 - Camren Foster (LC) p. Lance Bauer, 1:06; 170 - Zac Weaver (LC) won by forfeit; 182 - Carson Meyer (LC) dec. Owen Johnson, 5-1; 195 - Evan Cramer (LC) won by forfeit; 220 - Hayden Dickman (A) p. Kyle Huffman, 3:52; 285 - Owen Box (LC) p. Yong Rata, 2:43.

